President Kovind to open 'Udyanotsav' today, Mughal Gardens open for public from Feb 13

President Ram Nath Kovind will open Rashtrapati Bhavan's annual 'Udyanotsav' on Friday and the Mughal Gardens will be thrown open for public from February 13, but only with prior online booking. Besides the Mughal Gardens, visitors will also be allowed in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum. Visitors will also be able to witness the Change of Guard Ceremony.

Here's how you can book tickets and other details.

> The Mughal Gardens will be open from February 13 to March 21. The garden will remain closed every Monday.

> Gate no 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan on North Avenue Road is marked for the entry to the garden.

> No charge is levied on visitors' entry to the Mughal Gardens during the Udyanotsav on Friday.

Also Read | India red-hot investment opportunity for its clean energy transition: John Kerry

> For online booking, one can visit the President of India website- https://presidentofindia.gov.in/ and click on the Mughal Gardens link.

> Booking can also be done on Rashtrapati Sachivalaya website- https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in and following explore and tour link.

> A maximum of five visitors can be registered in a single booking. Only one booking allowed from one mobile number.

> Booking for the visit date shall be done seven days in advance and booking for the date closes a day before the required visit date.

> The visiting hours for the public have been divided into seven slots, each for an hour duration, between 10am and 5pm. The slots begin from 10amand the last entry is at 4pm.

> Maximum 100 visitors are allowed per slot.

> People below 10 years of age and above 65 years of age are not permitted to visit.

Also Read | Coolers, fans, shade: Protesters at borders prepare a summer plan

> Visitors need to carry the visitors pass for the entry, either in print or digital format, apart from an identity card.

> Mobile phones need to be switched off in the premises. But if the entry pass is stored on mobile, then the visitors will have to switch off the phones after check-in.

> Due to the coronavirus pandemic, before the entry, the visitors are required to provide an undertaking at the time of online booking. The undertaking should detail that the visitors are non-resident of any containment zone; they are not suffering from any fever, cough and any respiratory disease; not been under quarantine in the last three weeks and have neither tested Covid-19 positive in the last three weeks.

> Visitors need to strictly adhere to the Covid safety protocol set by the government.

> Eatables, paan, gutka, cigarette, backpack, camera and video camera are not permitted inside the garden.