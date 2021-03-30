President Ram Nath Kovind to undergo bypass procedure at AIIMS today

President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to undergo a planned bypass procedure on Tuesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

President Kovind was shifted to AIIMS last week following chest discomfort.

The President’s health condition is stable and he is under the care of experts, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army (R&R) Hospital on Friday morning.

“The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon today (March 27, 2021). Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday.

"The President’s health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS,” the statement said.

President Kovind continued to perform his work duties a day after hospitalisation as he gave his assent to a bill that accords primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government.

The central government announced about the presidential assent to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 through a gazette notification.

According to the legislation, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" and the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action.

Parliament passed the bill last week - Lok Sabha on March 22 and Rajya Sabha on March 24.