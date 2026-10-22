Prez Murmu presents National Exhibition of Art awards; urges support for rural artists

President Droupadi Murmu presented awards to artists at the 65th National Exhibition of Art and the 3rd Print Biennale India 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday. The event was organised by the Lalit Kala Akademi under the Union ministry of culture.

President Droupadi Murmu spoke about the role of art in reflecting India’s culture, traditions and civilisational history. (President of India |X account)

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Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and culture ministry secretary Vivek Aggarwal attended the ceremony at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, along with artists, senior officials and members of the cultural fraternity.

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The awards recognised artists selected for the two events, which provide platforms for showcasing contemporary visual art and printmaking. The ceremony also featured a film documenting the history of the Lalit Kala Akademi and the National Exhibition of Art, which began in 1955.

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Addressing the gathering, Murmu spoke about the role of art in reflecting India’s culture, traditions and civilisational history. She emphasised the importance of preserving traditional art forms and identified printmaking as a significant medium of artistic expression.

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{{^usCountry}} The President also highlighted the role of exhibitions and biennales in facilitating interaction and the exchange of ideas among artists. She referred to the culture ministry’s efforts to expand opportunities for artists, increase public access to artworks and connect the arts with the creative economy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The President also highlighted the role of exhibitions and biennales in facilitating interaction and the exchange of ideas among artists. She referred to the culture ministry’s efforts to expand opportunities for artists, increase public access to artworks and connect the arts with the creative economy. {{/usCountry}}

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Shekhawat presented Murmu with a Gond painting as a token of appreciation. In his address, he said the Lalit Kala Akademi provided a national platform for artists to exhibit their work and represent the diversity of Indian art.

The minister also discussed printmaking, describing it as a medium that combines technical skills with artistic experimentation. He said the National Exhibition of Art and the Print Biennale helped promote interaction among artists, build international connections and increase the visibility of Indian art.

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Referring to the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Shekhawat highlighted the role of culture and creativity in the country’s development. He also noted that incorporating artwork sales into the programme could help expand income opportunities for artists and support the creative economy.

Aggarwal outlined the history of the Akademi, established in 1954, and the National Exhibition of Art, whose first edition was held at Jaipur House in 1955 with approximately 1,200 entries.

This year, the National Exhibition received 6,175 artworks submitted by 2,495 artists from 27 states and Union territories. Of these, 270 artworks were selected for display, and 20 artists were chosen for awards.

Aggarwal also highlighted the Print Biennale’s role in encouraging experimentation in printmaking and facilitating engagement between Indian and international artists.

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Separately, the culture ministry will organise India Biennale 2026 from December 4, 2026, to March 21, 2027, at monuments and heritage sites across Delhi. The initiative is intended to bring contemporary artworks into historical settings and expand public engagement with art and heritage.