Bilaspur gears up for President Murmu’s Oct 6 visit

Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Bilaspur on October 6, deputy commissioner Rahul Kumar held a review meeting to review the preparations, officials said. President Droupadi Murmu

During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted of preparations being made by various departments in view of the President’s proposed visit. Superintendent of police Abhishek Dhiman, additional deputy commissioner Rupinder Kaur and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.

DC Kumar said the President’s visit was a matter of pride for the people of Bilaspur. During her visit, the President will offer prayers at Shri Naina Devi temple and attend the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Bilaspur as the chief guest.

Officials said that Naina Devi temple will remain closed to devotees from 7 am to 1 pm on the day of the President’s visit for security reasons. During this period, no local or outside devotee will be allowed to enter the temple premises or have darshan.

The DC has directed all officials to discharge their responsibilities with utmost seriousness and ensure that all arrangements are completed without any shortcomings. He instructed the AIIMS administration and various departments to complete all necessary preparations within the stipulated timelines and in accordance with the prescribed protocol.

After her Bilaspur visit, Murmu is scheduled to visit Kullu district on October 7 and 8. She is scheduled to leave for Delhi on October 8.