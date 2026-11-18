Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, in New Delhi on Wednesday during their visit to India for the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize 2026.

Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, bringing their three-day visit to India to a close.

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The annual environmental awards, founded by Prince William in 2020, are being hosted in India for the first time.

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PM Modi meets Prince William,

Deep Dive Why did Prince William and Kate Middleton visit India? They visited India for the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize 2026, founded by Prince William to support solutions to environmental challenges. The awards were hosted in India for the first time. What did PM Modi discuss with Prince William and Kate in Delhi? Modi praised the Earthshot Prize for promoting innovative climate solutions and highlighting India's environmental work. He also said he looked forward to strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building on the recently implemented CETA. Did an Indian company win an Earthshot Prize in 2026? Yes. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility won in the “Clean Our Air” category for its work producing electric three-wheelers and small commercial vehicles. The award included £1 million to help expand its work.

Following the meeting, PM Modi praised the initiative for promoting innovative solutions to climate change across the world and highlighting India's contributions to tackling environmental challenges.

In a post on X, Modi said, "It was a pleasure to meet Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales. Appreciate the Earthshot Prize’s efforts in championing innovative climate solutions worldwide and also showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges."

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{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister also expressed his desire to strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, building on the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister also expressed his desire to strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, building on the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). {{/usCountry}}

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"Look forward to further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building on the momentum of the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity of the people of our nations and the wider world," Modi added in his post on X.