Home / India News / Prithvi Reddy named AAP Karnataka president
india news

Prithvi Reddy named AAP Karnataka president

The party said Mohan Dasari is the new Bengaluru city president while Sanchith Sahani is the party’s state general secretary
Prithvi Reddy has once again been appointed as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Karnataka state president. (HT)
Prithvi Reddy has once again been appointed as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Karnataka state president. (HT)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

Prithvi Reddy has once again been appointed as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Karnataka state president while retired IPS officer and former Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Vijay Sharma are the state vice-presidents.

“As directed by AAP’s National Leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Dileep Pandey who is the party’s election in-charge, reconstituted the office-bearers’ team in the state,” the party said in a statement.

The party said Mohan Dasari is the new Bengaluru city president while Sanchith Sahani is the party’s state general secretary, Hariharan as the state treasurer, Jagadish V Sadam as the state media convenor and K Mathai as the state spokesperson.

H D Basavraju, Dr. Venkatesh, B T Naganna, Lakshmikanth Rao and Shantala Damle were appointed as state secretaries. Darshan Jain and Vivekananda Salins were appointed as joint secretaries of the Karnataka unit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out