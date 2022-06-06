Prithvi Reddy named AAP Karnataka president

Prithvi Reddy has once again been appointed as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Karnataka state president while retired IPS officer and former Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Vijay Sharma are the state vice-presidents.

“As directed by AAP’s National Leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Dileep Pandey who is the party’s election in-charge, reconstituted the office-bearers’ team in the state,” the party said in a statement.

The party said Mohan Dasari is the new Bengaluru city president while Sanchith Sahani is the party’s state general secretary, Hariharan as the state treasurer, Jagadish V Sadam as the state media convenor and K Mathai as the state spokesperson.

H D Basavraju, Dr. Venkatesh, B T Naganna, Lakshmikanth Rao and Shantala Damle were appointed as state secretaries. Darshan Jain and Vivekananda Salins were appointed as joint secretaries of the Karnataka unit.