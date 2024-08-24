Private helicopter crashes in Pune village, four occupants injured

A private helicopter flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashed in Pune's Paud village on Saturday, PTI reported. A private helicopter flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashed in Pune's Paud village on Saturday

All four occupants survived the crash that took place near Paud, though they suffered injuries, a police official said.



“A private helicopter crashed near Paud village in Pune district. The helicopter belongs to a private aviation company. It was going from Mumbai to Hyderabad, 4 people were travelling in the helicopter, assessment of any injuries is being looked into,” Pankaj Deshmukh, superintendent of police (Pune Rural) told ANI.

Nepal chopper crash

On August 7, a helicopter in Nepal had crashed in the mountains just northwest of capital Kathmandu. According to a PTI report, four men and a women on board were killed in the mishap.

The bodies of four men and a woman were pulled from the wreckage, Krishna Prasad Humagai, the government administrator of Nuwakot district was quoted by PTI as saying.

Police and army rescuers reached the area and two rescue helicopters were also sent to assist in the operation, the official said.

The crash site is in the Suryachaur area, which is just northwest of Kathmandu, and is on a mountain covered by forest.

The helicopter had taken off from Kathmandu international airport at 1:54 p.m. local time and was heading towards the town of Syaprubeshi.

The helicopter, an Eurocopter AS350 belonging to Nepal-based Air Dynasty, had lost contact with the tower just three minutes after takeoff.



On May 20, Iran's then-president Ebrahim Raisi had died in a helicopter crash near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan. According to local media, heavy rains, fog, and wind caused the helicopter crash, while some described it as a “hard landing.”