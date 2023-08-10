Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Rahul Gandhi's ‘flying kiss’ an ‘affectionate gesture’

As a controversy erupted after an alleged ‘flying kiss’ gesture by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with BJP’s Smriti Irani training guns at the leader, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called his gesture “affectionate”. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi(Shrikant Singh)

"I don't understand that when he was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection,” Chaturvedi said.

She further said that Rahul Gandhi's words were not driven by animosity, despite his disqualification and subsequent legal victory.

“You disqualified Rahul Gandhi as an MP and ousted him from his residence. He came back after winning his cases. Still, he is not talking to you out of hatred. If you have a problem, it is your problem and nobody else's,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

A massive controversy erupted after Smriti Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of passing a flying kiss in the Parliament which seats women members.

“The one who was given the chance to speak before me, displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct has never before seen in the Parliament of the country...," Irani said.

Demanding strict action against Rahul Gandhi, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) women MPs wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla alleging the Congress MP of making inappropriate gesture and displaying indecent behaviour in the House.

"I would like to drew your attention towards the incident in the House by Rahul Gandhi, MP from Wayanad, Kerala. The said member has behaved in an indecent manner and making inappropriate gesture towards Smriti Irani, Union Minister and Member of this House while she was addressing the House. We demand stringent action against such behaviour by the Manner, which has not only insulted the dignity of women members in the House, it has also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House," the letter read.

In a complaint, signed by more than 20 women parliamentarians, it was alleged that the Congress member made an "inappropriate gesture" towards Irani when was speaking in the House.