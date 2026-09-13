'Lived on bread, butter': Priyanka Chaturvedi flags non-veg menus at global events amid BRICS menu row

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said event organisers should consider guests’ dietary preferences, recalling her experiences as a vegetarian at international events.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi is a member of the Rajya Sabha and represents Maharashtra. (File Photo/PTI)

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In a post on X, Chaturvedi said she had often needed to specifically request vegetarian meals at events held abroad. She added that when she failed to share her preference in advance, she had sometimes been left with only bread and butter.

Deep Dive What vegetarian options were available at the BRICS gala dinner? The BRICS gala dinner featured an all-vegetarian menu that included dishes such as paneer lababdar, millet pulao, khumb galouti, and traditional Indian desserts like jalebi. Why did Priyanka Chaturvedi emphasize the need for diverse dietary options at international events? Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the importance of accommodating guests' dietary preferences to ensure hospitality, recalling her own experiences as a vegetarian left with limited food options. How can event organizers better cater to guests with dietary restrictions? Event organizers can improve catering by proactively offering a range of dietary options and encouraging guests to specify their needs in advance, aligning with India's ethos of 'atithi devo bhava' or guest hospitality.

“As a vegetarian I have had to specifically put in a request for a vegetarian meal option at all events internationally,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Chaturvedi said it would have been better if food options had been offered to guests, referring to India’s “atithi devo bhava” sentiment, which emphasises treating guests with respect and hospitality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaturvedi said it would have been better if food options had been offered to guests, referring to India’s “atithi devo bhava” sentiment, which emphasises treating guests with respect and hospitality. {{/usCountry}}

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She added that visiting guests also understand the limitations of hosting arrangements, concluding her post with, “Just saying.”

Her remarks came amid discussions over the all-vegetarian menu served to visiting leaders at the BRICS summit in New Delhi. The menu was curated to showcase Indian cuisine and featured vegetarian dishes such as paneer lababdar, millet pulao, khumb galouti and traditional Indian desserts.

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The spread reportedly included a selection of regional Indian dishes designed to introduce international delegates to the country’s diverse culinary traditions. It featured items such as khandvi, paneer lababdar, millet pulao, Kashmiri morels, khumb galouti and jalebi, along with other traditional Indian preparations.

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The all-vegetarian menu was part of the hospitality arrangements for leaders and delegates attending the summit. It highlighted Indian culinary diversity while offering guests a range of traditional dishes.

Chaturvedi’s comments focused on the importance of offering guests suitable food choices while acknowledging that visitors may also understand the practical limitations involved in hosting international events.