Priyanka Gandhi on Sonbhadra row Live: Chattisgarh CM, TMC leaders to join Priyanka Gandhi in UP’s Chunar

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra continued her sit-in protest along with party workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Chunar on Saturday.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi was detained by police in Narayanpur, while she was on her way to Sonbhadra’s Umbha village to meet the families of victims who were killed in a firing incident in a land dispute case, .

She camped overnight in a guest house in UP’s Mirzapur, and has been insisting that she won’t leave without meeting the kin of the victims.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and a four-member parliamentary delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Derek O’Brien are expected to join Priyanka Gandhi today.

10:58 am IST ‘Yogi govt hiding failure’: Priyanka Gandhi “Sonbhadra firing incident that killed 10 has exposed the failure of the Uttar Pradesh government. I will not go back without meeting the families of those killed in the firing,” Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing party workers at the Chunar fort where she was taken after being detained yesterday.

“The government is protecting ‘bhu mafias’ (land sharks) and oppressing the poor,” she added.





10:51 am IST I can go to the village alone: Priyanka Gandhi [While addressing the media on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi said that she can meet the members of victims’ families elsewhere and the administration should make arrangements for the same. “I can go to the village alone,” she added.





10:46 am IST Priyanka Gandhi continues protest Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with party workers continued her dharna after she was stopped from heading to UP’s Umbha village to meet the families of 10 killed in Sonbhadra violence and was detained by police in Narayanpur. She camped overnight in a guest house in UP’s Mirzapur.



