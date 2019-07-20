Priyanka Gandhi on Sonbhadra row Live: Chattisgarh CM, TMC leaders to join Priyanka Gandhi in UP’s Chunar

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra continued her sit-in protest along with party workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Chunar on Saturday. On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi was detained by police in Narayanpur, while she was on her way to Sonbhadra’s Umbha village to meet the families of victims who were killed in a firing incident in a land dispute case, . She camped overnight in a guest house in UP’s Mirzapur, and has been insisting that she won’t leave without meeting the kin of the victims. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and a four-member parliamentary delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Derek O’Brien are expected to join Priyanka Gandhi today. Follow live updates here: