‘This election has broken down walls, ensured social unity’: PM tells NDA

Soon after being unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance at a meeting of NDA leaders in Parliament’s Central Hall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s democracy was maturing day by day and Indian voters would accept only those who deserved to serve the nation.

Addressing the leaders of the NDA on Saturday, PM Modi said, “The 2019 polls have ensured unity among all social groups. This election has broken down walls. There was a strong pro-incumbency wave all over the country and pro-incumbency is always linked to trust in the existing government. This election was one which indicated only positive votes.”

Thanking the Election Commission of India and security forces for carrying out the polls smoothly, PM Modi said that the entire world was watching the Lok Sabha elections as the poll process unfolded in the country.

Also read | Narendra Modi elected leader of NDA coalition, to meet President Kovind to stake claim at 8 pm

“People voted for us because of our dedication. We need to understand the democratic process since we are jointly transforming India. We need to advance shoulder to shoulder so that we can take the country forward.”

Referring to the Members of Parliament who had been elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time, he advised them not to be misled by people for ministerial berths. He also told the newly-elected MPs to believe in themselves and shed arrogance.

Also read | ‘I wanted to resign as chief minister, but party didn’t agree’: Mamata in her first press meet post LS results

First Published: May 25, 2019 19:32 IST