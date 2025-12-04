Pro-DKS slogans greet Venugopal upon arrival in Mangaluru

In Karnataka, a noisy confrontation between rival groups of Congress workers on Wednesday turned an otherwise routine political visit into a dramatic public display of the party’s internal strain. What began as two separate arrivals at Mangaluru Airport quickly escalated into a symbolic clash over the future of the state’s top office. Leaders close to the Chief Minister insisted his meeting with Venugopal was routine, claiming that “no political talks took place”

Supporters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were the first to take over the arrival gate. As AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal stepped out of the terminal, the crowd surged toward his car, shouting “DK! DK!” and demanding that Shivakumar be named the next Chief Minister. The slogans grew louder and more insistent, as if intended to force a response from the senior Congress leader trapped inside the vehicle.

Only moments later, when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah landed in the city for a scheduled programme, the atmosphere shifted. His followers erupted in counter chants of “Siddu! Siddu!”, and soon pushback slogans swept through the airport road -- “Poornavadhiyu Siddu” -- a pointed call for him to complete his full term.

The spectacle played out in front of Venugopal, whose visit already carried weight. He held a closed-door meeting with Siddaramaiah at the Kaveri Guest House in Mangaluru, accompanied by senior ministers including G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Zameer Ahmed Khan. The Chief Minister also hosted Venugopal for lunch.

Shivakumar, meanwhile, played down the significance of his travel. “I am going to Delhi for a private function. On the 14th (of December), we have a big programme. From every district we need at least 300 people. I have told all ministers and MLAs to take responsibility,” he said, referring to the Congress’ upcoming “vote chori” protest at Ramlila Maidan.

He also dismissed the fiery pro-DKS slogans at the airport as nothing new. “For the last 10 years people have been shouting ‘DK DK’. Some say Modi, some say Rahul, some say Siddhu. It’s their love and affection. Nothing wrong in it,” he said.

On recent remarks by Satish Jarkiholi hinting at a possible leadership change “thirty months or three years” into the government’s term, Shivakumar was guarded: “I don’t want to comment on our leaders. I speak for myself and my party.”

The tensions sharpened as talk circulated that Shivakumar was preparing to leave for Delhi. Siddaramaiah, when asked about it, offered a clipped response: “Let him go. Has anyone said no to him?” he asked. He added, “I will go only when I am invited. I was not invited, so I am not going.” Any formal direction for a meeting, he said, would come through Venugopal.

Leaders close to the Chief Minister insisted his meeting with Venugopal was routine, claiming that “no political talks took place”. Siddaramaiah himself reiterated that the Congress government “is united”. Asked if Shivakumar could eventually become Chief Minister, he replied, “When the high command says.”

Both men have held two meetings in two days -- the latest over a breakfast of nati chicken and idlis at Shivakumar’s home -- gestures meant to signal cohesion even as the public atmosphere grows increasingly volatile.

Home Minister G Parameshwara attempted to close the chapter, saying whatever differences existed had been addressed. “I don’t want to comment unnecessarily. It’s all over now,” he said.