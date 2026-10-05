Delhi protests LIVE: CJP claims govt planning to arrest Dipke, spokespersons before Oct 10 stir against CEC
Delhi protests LIVE: CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said on Monday multiple sources have reached out informing that outfit founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das along with he himself will be arrested anytime before October 10 under NSA or other equivalent provisions.
Delhi protests LIVE: Security officials and protesters clashed for at least three hours in central Delhi on Sunday, the third consecutive day of protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. More than 120 people were briefly detained as police reiterated that no permission had been granted for the demonstrations. While protesters alleged they had been manhandled, police said they used minimum force....Read More
The protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar began on October 2, however, the detentions by security forces have triggered calls for extension of the agitation, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announcing a mega demonstration on October 10. Abhijeet Dipke's CJP led protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar from Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2.
The protest was also escalated by the accusation of three women journalists against police officers of sexually harassing them during the protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Their complaints were forwarded to the crime branch for a detailed probe, the police said on Sunday.
In a post on X, the Delhi Police said: “On October 3, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. The New Delhi district has received their complaints and the same are transferred to crime branch for fair and impartial enquiry.”
Anti-Gyanesh Kumar protest | Key points
-Delhi Police deployed around 5,000 personnel, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other paramilitary personnel, ahead of protest marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been in force in the area since July.
-A Citizens' March, led by the All India Students' Association (AISA), began at 4pm, followed by a march by the Indian Youth Congress, led by national president Uday Bhanu Chib, along the same route at 5pm.
-Around the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and, separately, a group of independent journalists also staged protest marches to India Gate against the CEC.
-While the marches began peacefully, tensions escalated as protesters approached Jantar Mantar. Police stopped them at several points, including Ashoka Road at the roundabout near Andhra Bhawan, and later near the Le Méridien and Shangri-La hotels.
-Police detained dozens of people, including AISA national president Neha Bora. Bora was picked up in a car, which deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said was a "government vehicle with two female staff in the back".
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- 5 Oct 2026, 10:17:05 AM IST
Delhi protests LIVE: Cops deployed at Jantar Jantar without name tags as ‘deliberate measure’
Delhi protests LIVE: Police deployed at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls did not wear name tags as a “deliberate measure” to prevent them from being targeted and identified on social media, officials aware of the matter said. The measure was adopted because personnel were targeted on social media following the July 20 violence during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march, they added.
The CJP called the march after weeks of protests and a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Thousands of demonstrators attempted to march to Parliament demanding the resignation of the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks. Police used tear gas and baton-charged to disperse the crowd as protesters attempted to breach multiple layers of barricades. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show several protesters being beaten. The Delhi Police maintained that force became necessary after demonstrators turned violent. Read full report here
- 5 Oct 2026, 09:55:33 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: ‘I, Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das will be arrested,’ says CJP's Ashutosh Ranka
Multiple sources have reached out informing that @abhijeet_dipke @SauravDassss and I will be arrested anytime before 10th under NSA/other equivalent provisions.— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) October 5, 2026
All three of us have been ready to go to Jail since June 6. There is no fear about it.
But the ones hell bent on…
CJP protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said multiple sources have reached out informing that outfit founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokesperson Saurav Das along with he himself will be arrested anytime before October 10 under NSA or other equivalent provisions. Saurav Das also claimed the same in a post on X on Sunday.
“All three of us have been ready to go to Jail since June 6. There is no fear about it. But the ones hell bent on destroying this country should be the ones frightened. And they are. As Gandhi said, “violence and hatred stem from fear”. The govt is frightened, and that’s why it is resorting to violence,” Ranka wrote on X.
The CJP has announced a protest in Delhi on October 10 against chief electionc commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
We are 30 year olds fighting for a better, more accountable India, Ranka said, adding that they have “nothing to lose”.
“You can arrest us, beat us, even kill us. But you cannot stop us,” he said.
“अगर मार भी दिया तो हमारी चिता से निकलने वाली आग तुम्हारे महलों को पिघला देगी।,” he wrote.
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- 5 Oct 2026, 09:47:35 AM IST
Anti-Gyanesh Kumar protest LIVE: What happened on Day 3 of protest at Jantar Mantar
Anti-Gyanesh Kumar protest LIVE: Security officials and protesters clashed for at least three hours in central Delhi on Sunday, the third consecutive day of protests against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. Over 120 people were briefly detained as police reiteratedthat no permissionshad been given for the demonstrations. While protesters alleged that they had been manhandled, police said they used minimum force.
Delhi Police deployed around 5,000 personnel, including those from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other paramilitary forces, ahead of protest marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been in force since July. Read full report here
- 5 Oct 2026, 09:46:37 AM IST
Protest news LIVE: Women journalists accuse cops of sexual harassent during protest against Gyanesh Kumar
Protest news LIVE: Three women journalists have accused police officers of sexual harassment during the protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday and their complaints have been forwarded to the crime branch for a detailed probe, the police said on Sunday.
In a post on X, the Delhi Police said: “On October 3, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. The New Delhi district has received their complaints and the same are transferred to crime branch for fair and impartial enquiry.”
The three women journalists said officers, deployed on the spot, inappropriately touched them as they were covering the protests. The number of officer nor their identities have been shared so far.
On Saturday evening, several independent journalists and social media influencers staged a protest outside Parliament Street police station, seeking registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against the officers. On Sunday also, people reached there and demanded FIRs. Read full report here
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- 5 Oct 2026, 09:35:02 AM IST
Anti-Gyanesh Kumar protests LIVE: Protest outside Police Station in Delhi over journalists' accusation on cops
Anti-Gyanesh Kumar protests LIVE: Police on Monday detained protesters protesting outside Parliament Street Police Station against an alleged incident of misconduct by a police personnel with a woman.