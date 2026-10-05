Delhi protests LIVE: CJP claims govt planning to arrest Dipke, spokespersons before Oct 10 stir against CEC

The protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar began on October 2, however, the detentions by security forces have triggered calls for extension of the agitation, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announcing a mega demonstration on October 10. Abhijeet Dipke's CJP led protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar from Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2.

The protest was also escalated by the accusation of three women journalists against police officers of sexually harassing them during the protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Their complaints were forwarded to the crime branch for a detailed probe, the police said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police said: “On October 3, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. The New Delhi district has received their complaints and the same are transferred to crime branch for fair and impartial enquiry.”

Anti-Gyanesh Kumar protest | Key points

-Delhi Police deployed around 5,000 personnel, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other paramilitary personnel, ahead of protest marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been in force in the area since July.

-A Citizens' March, led by the All India Students' Association (AISA), began at 4pm, followed by a march by the Indian Youth Congress, led by national president Uday Bhanu Chib, along the same route at 5pm.

-Around the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and, separately, a group of independent journalists also staged protest marches to India Gate against the CEC.

-While the marches began peacefully, tensions escalated as protesters approached Jantar Mantar. Police stopped them at several points, including Ashoka Road at the roundabout near Andhra Bhawan, and later near the Le Méridien and Shangri-La hotels.

-Police detained dozens of people, including AISA national president Neha Bora. Bora was picked up in a car, which deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said was a "government vehicle with two female staff in the back".