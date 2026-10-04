Delhi sees clashes, detentions on third day of protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Security officials and protesters clashed for at least three hours in central Delhi on Sunday, the third consecutive day of protests against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. Over 120 people were briefly detained as police reiterated that no permissions had been given for the demonstrations. While protesters alleged that they had been manhandled, police said they used minimum force. Police used buses to detain protesters near Jantar Mantar, while several demonstrators attempted to escape by breaking windows and using emergency exits. (HT Photo)

Delhi Police deployed around 5,000 personnel, including those from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other paramilitary forces, ahead of protest marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been in force since July.

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Multiple groups march against CEC over SIR A Citizens’ March, led by All India Students’ Association (AISA), began at 4pm, followed by an Indian Youth Congress, led by national president Uday Bhanu Chib, marching along the same route at 5pm.

At around the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and, separately, a group of independent journalists, also staged a protest march to India Gate against the CEC.

While the marches began peacefully, tensions escalated as the protesters approached Jantar Mantar. They were stopped at several points, including on Ashoka Road at the roundabout near Andhra Bhawan, and further near the Le Méridien and Shangri La hotels.

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Police detain AISA leader, AAP leaders Police detained dozens of people, including AISA national president Neha Bora. Bora was picked up in a car, which deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said was a “government vehicle with two female staff in the back”.

Senior AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Sanjeev Jha were also detained by police while they were protesting at India Gate.

Buses used to detain protesters during clashes Police also deployed around 20 buses that were used to detain other protesters, including Latika Dikshit, daughter of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, as per former MP Sandeep Dikshit, her brother. She was released within the hour.

This led to scuffles and the window of at least one police van was smashed by protesters, according to police, as they jumped out of buses. At various points, police were seen carrying out lathi-charge against demonstrators as they attempted to free each other.

In all, the police said, 120 people were detained, adding that they were all released later. According to police and AISA, Bora was released at the Narela Industrial Area police station.

Also read: 3 women journalists accuse Delhi cops of sexual harassment at Jantar Mantar stir, probe launched

Protesters allege manhandling during detention A Delhi University student who was present at the protest alleged that she was “pushed” and “shoved” by police officials.

“We tried to get out of the bus but female police personnel dragged me by my hair and tortured me. I saw some people breaking glass and we all jumped. My friends, who got scared and started to leave, were also chased and held,” she alleged.

Another protester said her male friend was “targeted” by RAF personnel when he was recording a policeman’s video. “They slapped him and took him. I don’t know where he is,” she told HT.

A group of men nearby alleged Delhi Police also “almost” ran over their friend. Senior police officers said they did not “attack” students or protesters but used “minimal force” to detain students who were later released.

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Journalists allege police assault during detentions Police were accused of “assaulting” journalists and digital media creators after they tried to stop personnel from detaining students near Le Méridien. In a video circulating online, police personnel are seen shoving journalists back as they question a police official about detaining females after 6pm.

Heated verbal confrontations were also witnessed between police and students, when officers were seen dragging the protesters to buses. Many students also fled from emergency gates of buses and by breaking windows.

However, senior police officers said they didn’t hit any protester and lathis were used to “push” them away from the detainees.

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Political parties trade allegations over protest crackdown The incident kicked off a political row with Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor saying that it was “extremely unfortunate that a handful of people associated with Communist ideology are bent on vitiating Delhi’s political atmosphere and disrupting law and order”, accusing them of “raising objectionable and uncivilised anti-government slogans”.

Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav, meanwhile, accused the BJP of “mistreating students and journalists”.

During the protest, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha emphasised, “No matter how powerful those in power may be, they cannot run away from the questions being asked by the people. The vote is ours, the Constitution is ours and democracy is ours too…. No one will be allowed to evade accountability, and there will be no compromise on democratic rights.”