Punjab in ‘hands of mafia’: Oppn targets AAP over influencer Mad Sandhu's murder

Congress and BJP leaders on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the murder of social media influencer and makeup artist Madhusudan Sandhu, popularly known as Mad Sandhu. Sandhu, who had 2.26 lakh followers on Instagram, was known for his work as a fashion stylist, makeup artist and digital creator. (Instagram/@its_madsandhuofficial) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa questioned the law and order situation in the state after Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar on Saturday. Also Read: ‘God made me this way’: What murdered Punjab influencer Mad Sandhu, vocal about LGBT issues, told trolls

Deep Dive What were Mad Sandhu's contributions to LGBTQ+ discussions in Punjab? How did Mad Sandhu respond to online trolling? What actions have been taken by police following Mad Sandhu's murder?

“There is no law and order in Punjab. The law and order situation in Punjab is in the hands of the mafia,” Sirsa said.

He alleged that extortion gangs, mafia groups and the drug mafia were operating in Punjab under the AAP government. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla also said the law and order situation in Punjab had “completely collapsed” following Sandhu’s killing and the murder of a sarpanch. “It is deeply distressing that Mad Sandhu was shot dead and a Sarpanch was murdered; the law and order situation in Punjab has completely collapsed,” Aujla told. Also Read: Punjab social media influencer Mad Sandhu, who voiced LGBTQ and gender issues, shot dead in Amritsar Aujla further alleged that businessmen, shopkeepers and other residents were receiving threat calls and facing extortion. He questioned whether the police and chief minister were aware of such incidents and accused the state government of failing to maintain law and order.