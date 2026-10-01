Delhi LG tells agencies to improve security around DU colleges
The principals flagged unregulated vending, unsafe parks, public toilets near campuses, obscene flashing and need for more pink booths and increased police patrolling around college premises.
New Delhi: E-rickshaws blocking college entrances, unsafe last-mile connectivity, encroached footpaths, dark spots and poorly lit stretches were among several safety concerns raised by principals of Delhi University’s women’s colleges during a meeting with lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjeet Singh Sandhu on Wednesday.
The principals also flagged unregulated vending, unsafe parks, public toilets near campuses, obscene flashing and need for more pink booths and increased police patrolling around college premises.
“Instilling a sense of security and trust among students is the primary aim. The concerns will be addressed through coordinated action by the police, civic agencies, transport department, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Metro,” an official said.
The LG directed the PWD and MCD to repair streetlights, install high-mast lights and strengthen CCTV coverage at bus stops and other stretches used by students.
Encroachments, unauthorised structures, vendors and taxi stands around colleges will be removed and overgrown vegetation and objectionable graffiti will be cleared, officials added.
The Delhi Police was directed to increase patrolling, PCR deployment and picket checking around colleges, metro stations and isolated stretches, particularly during morning and evening hours. A dedicated nodal police officer will be designated for each college.
The transport department was asked to improve connectivity between colleges and metro stations through shuttle, U-Special and feeder bus services. It was also directed to regulate e-rickshaws and autos through designated pick-up and drop-off points.
Principals of LSR, Miranda House, Daulat Ram, Gargi, Indraprastha and other women’s colleges, DU vice-chancellor and senior officials attended the meeting.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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