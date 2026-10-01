Delhi LG tells agencies to improve security around DU colleges

New Delhi: E-rickshaws blocking college entrances, unsafe last-mile connectivity, encroached footpaths, dark spots and poorly lit stretches were among several safety concerns raised by principals of Delhi University’s women’s colleges during a meeting with lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjeet Singh Sandhu on Wednesday. Students of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College for Women participate in a Girls’ March for Women’s Safety from SPM College to Punjabi Bagh Police Station on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The principals also flagged unregulated vending, unsafe parks, public toilets near campuses, obscene flashing and need for more pink booths and increased police patrolling around college premises.

“Instilling a sense of security and trust among students is the primary aim. The concerns will be addressed through coordinated action by the police, civic agencies, transport department, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Metro,” an official said.

The LG directed the PWD and MCD to repair streetlights, install high-mast lights and strengthen CCTV coverage at bus stops and other stretches used by students.

Encroachments, unauthorised structures, vendors and taxi stands around colleges will be removed and overgrown vegetation and objectionable graffiti will be cleared, officials added.

The Delhi Police was directed to increase patrolling, PCR deployment and picket checking around colleges, metro stations and isolated stretches, particularly during morning and evening hours. A dedicated nodal police officer will be designated for each college.

The transport department was asked to improve connectivity between colleges and metro stations through shuttle, U-Special and feeder bus services. It was also directed to regulate e-rickshaws and autos through designated pick-up and drop-off points.

Principals of LSR, Miranda House, Daulat Ram, Gargi, Indraprastha and other women’s colleges, DU vice-chancellor and senior officials attended the meeting.