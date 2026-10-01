Stalker booked for harassing 22-year-old DU student at North Campus

Police have booked a 23-year-old man in north Delhi’s Maurice Nagar for allegedly stalking and harassing a 22-year-old Delhi University (DU) student for over three months, an officer said on Wednesday. The case comes as DU girl students have come to the streets over law and order and safety against the backdrop of a spate of incidents in the Capital targeted at women. (PTI)

The officer, spoke on condition of anonymity, said the woman, a second-year student at a DU college at North Campus, hailing from Kerala and staying at Vijay Nagar, approached the police on Tuesday.

“The woman told the police that a man has been stalking her for the past three months and did not stop despite her objections,” the officer said.

The woman said the man, a DU graduate living in Christian Colony, Maurice Nagar, allegedly called her and followed her to college and back to her residence every day.

“The woman told the cops that she knows the man through an acquaintance, and he is calling her from different numbers even after blocking some of his numbers. He was also calling her friends. He keeps saying that he wants to marry her,” the officer said.

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The woman said she decided to approach the police as she is scared for her safety while leaving home or college.

Based on her complaint, the officer said a case was registered at Maurice Nagar police station. “The accused was called for questioning, and the woman’s statement was recorded before the magistrate on Wednesday,” the officer said.

The case comes as DU girl students have come to the streets over law and order and safety against the backdrop of a spate of incidents in the Capital targeted at women.

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A friend of the woman, who did not wish to be identified, said, “We are participating in protests for our safety, to be able to walk on the streets without any fear, and this is what is happening to our friend,” she said.

Last week, two DU students were allegedly stalked by three men in an SUV. One of the victims said that she and her friend were returning from Vijay Nagar when the incident occurred. She claimed that an SUV pulled up, its occupants rolled down the windows, and made inappropriate remarks. When the women asked them to stop misbehaving and leave, the occupants reportedly hurled further abuse, made indecent remarks, and began following them.