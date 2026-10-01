Chanakyapuri school flags forged papers in CWSN admissions; 3 families booked
New Delhi: A prominent private school in Chanakyapuri has filed a police case against the families of three nursery students who allegedly submitted forged medical documents to secure admission under the child with special needs (CWSN) category, senior police officers said on Wednesday
New Delhi: A prominent private school in Chanakyapuri has filed a police case against the families of three nursery students who allegedly submitted forged medical documents to secure admission under the child with special needs (CWSN) category, senior police officers said on Wednesday.
The three families have been booked on charges of cheating, forgery of government-issued documents and criminal conspiracy, officers aware of the case details said, adding that a preliminary inquiry has been conducted and police are now examining other applications received by the school under the CWSN category.
According to the FIR, accessed by HT, the case was registered on September 17 after the school administration raised concerns over the authenticity of recommendation letters and disability certificates submitted for nursery admissions for the current academic year.
All three students had claimed to have 41% hearing impairment, according to the documents.
“We feel that the recommendation letters and annexed medical certificates are not genuine,” the school said in its complaint, requesting police to verify the authenticity of the recommendation letters issued under the Delhi government’s Department of Education (DoE) and the medical certificates.
Police officer cited above said that the disability certificates submitted for all three students appeared to have been issued by a government hospital. However, during the preliminary inquiry, the certificates were found to be forged, according to the FIR.“During the course of enquiry, the disability certificates annexed with the relevant documents were duly verified and found to be forged,” the FIR stated.
“We will question the doctors mentioned in the documents and verify if anything is real. We are also checking documents carrying a DoE header. After proper investigation, action will be taken against the families,” a police officer said.
The police are also examining other applications submitted under the CWSN category to determine whether similar documents were used by other applicants, officers said.
The school’s complaint included the names of the three students, their parents and other details related to their admission applications.
HT reached out to the school for comment, but no response was received.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More