Pooch pawlitics: Delhi votes for favourite ‘fat dog’; election sees booths, sticky-note ballots and online voting
The electoral process is simple: Pick a candidate, go to the polling booth, and cast your vote.
The electoral process is simple: Pick a candidate, go to the polling booth, and cast your vote. But what if the candidates are ‘fat’ dogs; the polling booth is a burger joint; and you write out your choice on a sticky note? This is what was going on in the Capital on Tuesday.
The election for the best ‘fat’ dogs has taken the city by storm over the past week. Residents lobbied for their favourites with posters, social media campaigns, and arguments with friends in person. There are only two candidates left in the finale. Gola, also known as Kebab or Rajpal Singh, who passed away mid-contest, used to lie around in SDA market appears to be a crowd favourite. The other leading contender is Googoo who resides in Saket.
ALSO READ | 2 'Fat Dogs of Delhi' contestants, Gola and Tara, die ahead of grand finale: 'Rest easy, champions'
Four NCR booths open for voting
The voting campaign is mainly online on the Instagram account called ‘Fat Dogs of Delhi’ that first started this craze. But at four spots — Vasant Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kamla Nagar and Gurugram — in the National Capital Region, people were able to go in and vote in person.
The voting booths opened at 3pm and closed at 7pm.
At each location, there were a few volunteers walking around the areas, asking people if they wanted to vote and giving them directions to the nearest polling place.
Sticky notes replace ballot papers
In Vasant Vihar, the polling booth — basically, a box with an open slit — was at the payment counter at Aku’s (one of the collaborators). People were being given sticky notes and pens to write down the names of their favourite ‘fat dog’ to slide into the box.
ALSO READ | Fat Dogs of Delhi competition: When does ‘chonky’ stop being cute and becomes unhealthy? Veterinarians, dog feeders, and trainers weigh in
In an exit poll conducted around 6.30pm, HT spoke to 49 voters and found that the late Gola received more than two-thirds of the vote.
Only 11 backed Googoo, much to the vexation of Saket residents, who alleged a conspiracy and argued that posthumous candidates should have been dropped from the ballot.
Gola leads online poll too
It was just as much of a landslide online. At 7pm, Gola led polling with 71% votes against Googoo’s 29%.
But supporters of the 63 other contenders who had been voted out were just not having it.
A group of voters staged a protest at the Kamla Nagar booth – They wanted Chonkers to be in the finals and were not happy with the finalists.
ALSO READ | Gola crushing Googoo in HT’s exit poll projection on ‘fat dogs of Delhi’ election
Young voters back Gola
At the Vasant Vihar joint, two 18-year-olds Bhavya and Garv said, “Googoo looks like a gangster and he is cute but he is not fat enough. We support Gola but even Tara Singh or Gajinder could have been in the finals.”
Abhinn, a Delhi University student who was the polling booth officer at the Vasant Vihar said the support was unexpected.
“We have seen huge crowds since morning. We even saw an elderly couple who told us they followed the page and wanted to caste their votes. As of now, more than 90 people have voted. It looks like a landslide victory for Gola. I was the one who submitted his photos for the page,” he said.
The admin of the Instagram page, a DU journalism student, said the results will be shared online on Thursday, or latest by Friday, if she is too overwhelmed by the response. What do the dogs get? They will all receive gifts, including treats.
“We have also received donations and will support the NGOs who are helping these street dogs. The idea is to help more such NGOs get funds,” she said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaurya Sengupta
Saurya Sengupta is Associate Editor at Hindustan Times. He works at the newspaper’s Page 1 team, where he helps select and edit the day’s top stories, apart from planning, designing, and producing the day’s edition. Saurya is involved in commissioning, producing and overseeing several of Hindustan Times’s special projects, and has worked on coverage of many of its marquee features across sections.He curates the weekly HT Archive column, and edits and produces several of HT’s major email newsletters. Saurya also authored the weekly Delhi-focused newsletter ‘Capital Letters’ for several years.In 2022, Saurya supervised the revamp and relaunch of the Hindustan Times app and worked on mobile-friendly versions of the newspaper’s signature offerings, including HT Wknd and Brunch.Saurya joined HT in 2018, initially working with the Delhi-NCR desk. He ended his stint as the desk’s deputy editor in 2023 and moved to the Page 1 team.He is an English literature major from Kolkata and studied print journalism at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. Saurya worked for a year-and-a-half at The Hindu in Chennai, where he was a reporter and editor for the paper’s Sunday Magazine and Literary Review supplements.Read More
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