Delhi govt plans ₹125-cr drainage, road revamp of Burari corridor
New Delhi: The Delhi government has planned a road and drainage upgrade of the 7
New Delhi: The Delhi government has planned a road and drainage upgrade of the 7.1-km Burari corridor from Outer Ring Road to Hiranki for about ₹125 crore, officials said on Sunday.
Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma inspected the Burari area on Saturday, and reviewed the proposed improvement plan with senior PWD officers.
Verma said the Burari Road upgradation will be carried out across three sections: a 3.2-km bituminous stretch from the Outer Ring Road to Baba Colony, areinforced cement concrete (RCC) road from Baba Colony to Nathupura costing ₹39 crore, and a 3.2-km bituminous stretch from Nathupura to Hiranki, estimated at ₹9 crore.
“The plan covers the continuous corridor from Outer Ring Road via Baba Colony and Nathupura to Hiranki. A central verge will also be constructed along the entire stretch,” a PWD official said.
In addition to the road revamp, a 9.3-km integrated drainage network, estimated at ₹75 crore, will be developed to improve storm-water drainage and address waterlogging concerns.
According to an official, the drainage will be laid on either side of the road from Amrit Vihar to Bengali Colony, and the existing drainage network from Swaroop Nagar Mor to Burari will be upgraded.
The PWD minister added that the tendering process for the drainage work has been completed, while the same for the road work is expected to be completed within 10 days.
“The objective is not to improve isolated portions of the road, but to upgrade the entire Burari corridor in an integrated manner. From the Outer Ring Road through Baba Colony and Nathupura up to Hiranki, the road will be improved according to the requirements of each stretch, while drainage infrastructure will be strengthened simultaneously,” he added.
Burari Road suffers from potholes, absence of road surface and chronic waterlogging points due to missing drains. Until the road reconstruction work commences, regular water sprinkling will be undertaken along the affected stretches to control dust and provide relief to commuters and local residents, the minister said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORParas Singh
Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.Read More
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