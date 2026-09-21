New Delhi: The Delhi government has planned a road and drainage upgrade of the 7.1-km Burari corridor from Outer Ring Road to Hiranki for about ₹125 crore, officials said on Sunday. Delhi govt plans ₹125-cr drainage, road revamp of Burari corridor

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma inspected the Burari area on Saturday, and reviewed the proposed improvement plan with senior PWD officers.

Verma said the Burari Road upgradation will be carried out across three sections: a 3.2-km bituminous stretch from the Outer Ring Road to Baba Colony, areinforced cement concrete (RCC) road from Baba Colony to Nathupura costing ₹39 crore, and a 3.2-km bituminous stretch from Nathupura to Hiranki, estimated at ₹9 crore.

“The plan covers the continuous corridor from Outer Ring Road via Baba Colony and Nathupura to Hiranki. A central verge will also be constructed along the entire stretch,” a PWD official said.

In addition to the road revamp, a 9.3-km integrated drainage network, estimated at ₹75 crore, will be developed to improve storm-water drainage and address waterlogging concerns.

According to an official, the drainage will be laid on either side of the road from Amrit Vihar to Bengali Colony, and the existing drainage network from Swaroop Nagar Mor to Burari will be upgraded.

The PWD minister added that the tendering process for the drainage work has been completed, while the same for the road work is expected to be completed within 10 days.

“The objective is not to improve isolated portions of the road, but to upgrade the entire Burari corridor in an integrated manner. From the Outer Ring Road through Baba Colony and Nathupura up to Hiranki, the road will be improved according to the requirements of each stretch, while drainage infrastructure will be strengthened simultaneously,” he added.

Burari Road suffers from potholes, absence of road surface and chronic waterlogging points due to missing drains. Until the road reconstruction work commences, regular water sprinkling will be undertaken along the affected stretches to control dust and provide relief to commuters and local residents, the minister said.