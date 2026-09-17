Delhi forest dept plans planter rangoli at India Gate ahead of Diwali
New DelhiThe Delhi forest department is planning to create a colourful planter rangoli at the India Gate, across a square area of 108 feet on each side, ahead of Diwali, according to officials aware of the matter, who added that the installation is proposed to remain on display for around 30 days
New Delhi
The Delhi forest department is planning to create a colourful planter rangoli at the India Gate, across a square area of 108 feet on each side, ahead of Diwali, according to officials aware of the matter, who added that the installation is proposed to remain on display for around 30 days.
The department of forests and wildlife has invited bids from experienced landscapers, designers and event partners for designing, supplying, displaying and maintaining the rangoli. The location and design remain subject to final approval and availability of the venue, officials said.
They said that the rangoli will be created using flower pots of different sizes and colours, with the proposed colour palette including yellow and orange marigold and calendula, red celosia and salvia, pink zinnia and vinca, purple gomphrena and petunia, and white vinca and petunia.
An official aware of the developments, requesting anonymity, said, “These are suggestions. However, there are several other combinations that can be explored. The landscapers just need to keep in mind that the display will be in place for about a month.”
Around 15,000 flowering plants are proposed for the main display, with approximately 4,000 replacement plants to be kept available. About 80-90% of the plants will be in 12-inch pots, while smaller pots will be used for intricate borders, patterns and detailed work. The department has also mandated for the selected party to ensure adequate staff strength for watering, maintenance, cleaning and upkeep of the installation.
“The proposed planter rangoli shall be displayed at India Gate... and shall be maintained for a period of 30 days,” an order issued by the forest department for the plan states.
The selected agency will also be responsible for transportation, loading and unloading of the plants, placement and installation, regular watering and replacement of damaged, wilted or deteriorated plants. The forest department has also asked the agency to deploy manpower for watering and maintenance and provide equipment for installation and dismantling.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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