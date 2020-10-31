Protests break out against Emanuel Macron in UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 02:44 IST

Protests against French president Emanuel Macron surfaced in various cities across the country on Friday, amid an escalating row over depiction of Prophet Mohammad in cartoons.

In western Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband town, protesters pasted photos of the French president on the road between Jama Masjid and Bada Jiya-ul-Haq locality. Condemning his comments, the protesters also took out a march and handed over a memorandum -- addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind -- to the Deoband sub divisional magistrate of Deoband urging the central government to lodge a protest with the French government.

In a similar demonstration in Maharashtra’s capital city, Mumbai, posters were found pasted on a busy road in Bhendi Bazaar late on Thursday. The posters were later removed.

Posters calling for boycott of France and the French president also surfaced in a locality in Gujarat’s old Vadodara city and were later removed by police on Friday, an official said.

According to Gujarat police, the posters, carrying Macron’s photograph and the words “Boycott Macron” and “Boycott France”, were pasted by some unidentified persons on a small stretch of a road at Nawab Wada.

In a suspected act of terrorism, a woman was beheaded and two other people were killed in Nice on Thursday. In a separate incident, a gun-wielding man was shot dead by police in French city Avignon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attacks and offered support to France. “I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France... India stands with France in the fight against terrorism,” PM had tweeted on Thursday.

On October 16, Samuel Paty, a French teacher, was beheaded for allegedly showing a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in his class. At the mourning ceremony, Macron said France would not “renounce the caricatures”, inviting sharp responses from Muslim-majority nations, including Pakistan and Turkey.

(With agency inputs)