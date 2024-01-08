‘Pseudo-Hinduvaad’: Bihar education minister on Ram Temple

Bihar education minister Chandra Shekhar has stirred controversy with his latest remarks on Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. On Sunday, Shekhar defended a recent controversial poster on the Ram Temple, which was put up by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh. Bihar education minister Chandra Shekhar(File photo)

In an interaction with the media, Shekhar highlighted the importance of school over a temple and apparently trivialised the Ram Temple as a symbol of pseudo-Hinduvaad and pseudo-nationalism. He emphasised that Lord Ram resides everywhere and there is no need to go look for him in a temple.

"If you get injured, where will you go? Temple or hospital? If you want education and want to become an officer, MLA, or MP, will you go to a temple or school?," said the Education Minister as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Fateh Bahadur Singh (RJD MLA) said the same thing that had been said by Savitribai Phule. What is wrong here? He quoted Savitribai Phule. Isn't education necessary?...We should be cautious of pseudo-Hinduvaad and pseudo-nationalism...When Lord Ram resides in each one of us and everywhere, where will you go to look for him?...The sites that have been allocated have been made into sites of exploitation, used for filling the pockets of a few conspirators in society...," he added.

Reference about the poster put up by the RJD MLA

Recently, RJD MLA Singh had put up the controversial poster saying “The meaning of temple is the path to mental slavery, while the meaning of school is the path towards light”. The poster had caused a massive controversy and was condemned by BJP, saying it “aimed at hurting Hindu sentiments with provocative remarks”.

The poster also carried pictures of senior RJD leaders like Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. It encouraged people to join the birth anniversary celebration of India’s first woman teacher Savitri Bhai Phule and further said: “When the bell in the temple tolls, it gives us a message that we are heading towards superstition, hypocrisy, foolishness and ignorance; while the bell in the school points towards logical thinking, scientific approach and march towards light. It is for you to decide which way you want to head.”