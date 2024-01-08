‘Country before business’: EaseMyTrip co-founder explains decision to suspend bookings for Maldives

Explaining EaseMyTrip's decision to suspend all its flight bookings to Maldives, co-founder Prashant Pitti said on Monday that ‘country comes before business’ and other homegrown tourism companies too must follow its lead. lakshadweep

“Going by the statements we are hearing about India from representatives of the Maldives government, we have decided that going forward, we not accept bookings for Maldives. Every year 3 lakh Indian visit Maldives; now, they will not be able to avail this facility on EaseMy Trip,” Pitti said in a video shared by news agency ANI.

Referring to prime minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, Pitti further said, “As our PM showed, there are far better locations in India, such as Lakshadweep, than Maldives. We have been to Lakshadweep, and will go there again. We also request airlines to establish direct connectivity between major cities and Lakshadweep.”

He added that the company has plans for Ayodhya as well – the temple town is seeing increasing tourist footfall ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

EaseMyTrip's decision to suspend flight bookings to the island nation came in the backdrop of offensive social media posts by three deputy ministers in the Maldives government, who took exception to prime minister Narendra Modi's recent endorsement of Lakshadweep as a tourist destination.

The remarks triggered a furious response in India, ultimately leading to the suspension of the three deputy ministers. Some people who had planned trip to the archipelago, even cancelled their bookings.