Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy (ANI Photo)
Puducherry CM Rangasamy tests positive for Covid-19; to be treated in Chennai

  • A spokesman of the Health Department said that Rangasamy was stable and had preferred to get treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 10:01 PM IST

Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesman of the Health Department told PTI that Rangasamy underwent an examination at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital here Sunday and tested positive for the virus.

He left for Chennai in the evening.

Rangasamy assumed office as the Chief Minister on Friday.

coronavirus pandemic coronavirus
