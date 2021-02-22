IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Puducherry floor test today: Numbers, process and more
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the floor test will be done by 5pm and that the voting shall take place by show of hands. (HT File Photo)
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the floor test will be done by 5pm and that the voting shall take place by show of hands. (HT File Photo)
india news

Puducherry floor test today: Numbers, process and more

Puducherry assembly now has seven vacancies, resulting in an effective strength of 26. The simple majority figure is 14 after Sunday’s resignations.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:59 AM IST

The Congress-led government in Puducherry will undergo a floor test ordered by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to prove its majority in the assembly on Monday, a day after Congress’ K Lakshminarayanan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator Venkatesan announced their resignations. Chief minister V Narayanasamy-led government now has 12 MLAs and the opposition’s strength stood at 14 in the 33-member House.

Puducherry assembly now has seven vacancies, resulting in an effective strength of 26. The simple majority figure is 14 after Sunday’s resignations. Four Congress MLAs – including former ministers A Namassivayam and Malladi Krishna Rao – quit earlier, while another party legislator was disqualified for anti-party activities last year. The opposition had submitted a petition seeking a floor test to the lieutenant governor (L-G)’s office on February 18.

The numbers

In the 33-member assembly, 30 are elected seats and three are nominated members belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress currently has nine MLAs. These include assembly speaker SP Sivakolundhi, who is not allowed to vote unless there is a tie.

The Congress has the support of two DMK MLAs and an Independent MLA from Mahe. The opposition has seven MLAs from the All Indian NR Congress, led by former chief minister N Rangasamy, and four from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). It also includes the BJP’s nominated members, who are allowed to vote.

Also read | ‘Nominated MLAs can’t vote’: Puducherry CM confident ahead of trust vote

The Congress-led government will fall short of the simple majority mark, with 11 votes, even if all ruling MLAs are present during the floor test. Assembly elections will be held in Puducherry later this year. The dates are yet to be announced.

What is a floor test?

A floor test is a motion initiated by the government seeking to know if it enjoys the confidence of the legislature. A confidence motion or a vote of confidence or a trust vote allows elected representatives to determine if the council of ministers command the confidence of the House. The idea behind the trust vote is to uphold the political accountability of the elected government to the state legislature.

A no-confidence motion, or vote of no-confidence, or a no-trust vote, can be sought by any House member to express that they no longer have confidence in the government.

Also read | ‘Centre denied rights to people of Puducherry’, says CM Narayanasamy

The chief minister, in the case of a coalition government, may be asked to move a vote of confidence and win a majority. The governor may call for a special session to see who has the majority to form the government in the absence of a clear majority, when there is more than one individual staking claim to form the government.

Some legislators may be absent or choose not to vote. The numbers are then considered based only on those MLAs who were present to vote.

How is a floor test conducted?

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai SSoundararajan, who was handed additional charge of Puducherry last week, had last Thursday ordered a floor test to ascertain the majority of the ruling Congress-led coalition on the floor of the House. She said the floor test will be done by 5pm on February 22 and that the voting shall take place by show of hands and the proceedings will be videographed.

Also read | Did not block any welfare scheme, ensured transparency’: Kiran Bedi

"The floor test in pursuance of the above directions shall be concluded by 5 pm on 22.02.2021 and the proceedings shall not be adjourned/delayed or suspended at any cost," the statement had said.

The chief minister moves a vote of confidence and proves that he has the majority support. The chief minister will have to resign if the floor test fails.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puducherry assembly
Close
Indian airports saw 15.79 mn passengers in December.ht(MINT_PRINT)
Indian airports saw 15.79 mn passengers in December.ht(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Travelling to India? Here are do’s, don’ts for international arrivals from today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:13 AM IST
The central government has also allowed states to consider additional requirements with regards to testing, quarantine and isolation for international travellers as per their risk assessment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J&amp;K bank's message was meant to celebrate lingual diversity.(ANI Twitter)
J&K bank's message was meant to celebrate lingual diversity.(ANI Twitter)
india news

J&K Bank skips local dialects in diversity message on International language Day

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:01 AM IST
  • The absence of local languages of the Union Territory including Kashmiri, Dogri, Pahari and Gojari prompted criticism from the netizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the floor test will be done by 5pm and that the voting shall take place by show of hands. (HT File Photo)
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the floor test will be done by 5pm and that the voting shall take place by show of hands. (HT File Photo)
india news

Puducherry floor test today: Numbers, process and more

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Puducherry assembly now has seven vacancies, resulting in an effective strength of 26. The simple majority figure is 14 after Sunday’s resignations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, US.(File Photo / REUTERS)
An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, US.(File Photo / REUTERS)
india news

Middle class must curb electricity consumption

By Bharati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:31 AM IST
A research conducted by Prayas, an organisation working on energy, reveals that residential consumption is increasing inequitably.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
india news

Adityanath raises ‘love jihad’ and Sabarimala issues to hit out at Kerala govt

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Inaugurating the ‘Vijay Yatra’ led by state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, K Surendran in north Kerala’s Kasaragod ahead of the assembly elections, the UP CM said that in 2009 when the Kerala high court sought action against love jihad both [the parties] were in a hurry to deny it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sinovac's vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination for medical workers at the Istora Senayan stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sinovac's vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination for medical workers at the Istora Senayan stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
india news

LIVE: Covid-19 deaths near 500,000 in US as tally tops 28 million

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:56 AM IST
The US, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 infection tallies globally. The US also tops in terms of death, followed by Brazil, Mexico and India respectively.
READ FULL STORY
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA(Photo @VMBJP)
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA(Photo @VMBJP)
india news

Atmosphere in Kerala is favourable towards BJP, says V Muraleedharan

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:12 AM IST
"The vote share in 2016 was around 15%; it went up in the Lok Sabha elections and then further up in the local body polls," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three girls were found in a field with their hands tied on February 17. Two later died of poisoning, while another is undergoing treatment. (PTI)
Three girls were found in a field with their hands tied on February 17. Two later died of poisoning, while another is undergoing treatment. (PTI)
india news

Eight booked for spreading ‘false information’ over Unnao case

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:04 AM IST
In a press release, the police identified the accused as Nilim Dutta, Abhay Kumar Azad, Suraj Kumar Baudh, Rahul Kumar Diwakar, Nawab Satpal Tanvar and Vijay Ambedkar, along with two news portals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the removal of widespread disparity in civic amenities between rural and urban habitats, the economic development of rural areas will take a new trajectory.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
With the removal of widespread disparity in civic amenities between rural and urban habitats, the economic development of rural areas will take a new trajectory.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
india news

Rural experience: Fewer legal aid clinics, police personnel

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:54 AM IST
The pandemic left the already overburdened justice system overwhelmed and as a result the most vulnerable among us are in serious peril.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(ANI)
india news

Disengagement process in east Ladakh over, says Rajnath

By HT Correspondent, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:25 AM IST
While speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s youth conference in Salem district in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Singh said: “As defence minister I have to tell you about what is happening in the India-China standoff.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The resolution also made a pointed reference to the India-China standoff along the LAC and said, “India will not let any expansionist strategy succeed on its borders. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has proved this at every given opportunity.”(Twitter/narendramodi)
The resolution also made a pointed reference to the India-China standoff along the LAC and said, “India will not let any expansionist strategy succeed on its borders. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has proved this at every given opportunity.”(Twitter/narendramodi)
india news

BJP resolution lauds agri laws, Covid fight

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The resolution, passed at the end of a daylong national office bearers’ meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also praised the Union government’s response to the Covid pandemic, its economic management amid a global slump and efforts at ensuring the passage of new farm and labour laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cyber security firms collect information from all web platforms, including Dark Web forums, to prevent real-time attacks on leaked data, actionable intelligence on illegal drug and medication trades and insider-threat monitoring.(Shutterstock)
Cyber security firms collect information from all web platforms, including Dark Web forums, to prevent real-time attacks on leaked data, actionable intelligence on illegal drug and medication trades and insider-threat monitoring.(Shutterstock)
india news

Cyber security brass steps in as experts flag delay in fixing lapses

By Binayak Dasgupta, Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:07 AM IST
Late on Saturday, Jackson published a blog with an overview of the vulnerabilities that, without citing specifics, mentioned the discovery of 35 instances of credentials pairs, 3 instances of sensitive files, over 13,000 personally identifiable information instances, dozens of police FIRs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has already requested OPEC and its allies, including Russia (together known as OPEC+) to immediately restore the output that was substantially cut to stabilise crude prices when the Covid-19 pandemic began raging and most of the global economies were under lockdowns, the officials said. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
India has already requested OPEC and its allies, including Russia (together known as OPEC+) to immediately restore the output that was substantially cut to stabilise crude prices when the Covid-19 pandemic began raging and most of the global economies were under lockdowns, the officials said. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

India may turn to Iran, Venezuela for oil imports

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:20 AM IST
India has already requested OPEC and its allies, including Russia to immediately restore the output that was substantially cut to stabilise crude prices when the Covid-19 pandemic began raging and most of the global economies were under lockdowns
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

‘Nothing short of extortion’: Sonia to PM

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:54 AM IST
For over 10 days, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing. In Mumbai, petrol is at an all-time high of 97 a litre, while diesel crossed the 88 mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Other than Maharashtra, regions such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu &amp; Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are all experiencing what appears to be the start of a second Covid wave. (Representative Image)(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
Other than Maharashtra, regions such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are all experiencing what appears to be the start of a second Covid wave. (Representative Image)(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
india news

States asked to step up testing

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:34 AM IST
The direction comes at a time when states such as Maharashtra have seen a clear second wave of infections rising over the past fortnight, forcing the reintroduction of social curbs such as lockdowns amid fears of mutant strains gaining ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP