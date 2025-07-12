Punjab BJP holds protests against CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks against PM Modi

The BJP's Punjab unit on Saturday held demonstrations at many places in the state against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's remarks criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits. CM Bhagwant Mann speaking during the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Friday.(Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

The BJP leaders and workers shouted slogans against Mann and also burnt his effigies. Party leader Tarun Chugh slammed the CM's remarks as "vile and disgraceful".

Chugh said Mann is "drunk with power and arrogance" to the point where he doesn't even know what he is saying.

"He's attacking a prime minister who's been elected three times by the people of India with a historic mandate. A leader whose integrity over 25 years of public life is spotless. A leader whose vision is echoing across the world. And Mann has the audacity to mock him," he said.

"Dragging Home Minister Amit Shah's name into this reflects Mann's frustration," Chugh said.

"He's the Home Minister who crushed terrorism, dismantled Naxal networks, and strengthened India's internal security. Under his leadership, the BJP became the world's largest political party."

Punjab BJP leader Anil Sarin too hit out at Mann, saying the chief minister has forgotten the decorum and dignity of constitutional posts.

The kind of language he used against the PM inside and outside of the House cannot be tolerated, said Sarin.

On Thursday, Mann had criticised Modi for "celebrating" the foreign honour from a country with a population of just 10,000 while "neglecting" the nation's pressing issues.

The Ministry of External Affairs had also termed Mann's remarks as "irresponsible".

Despite the MEA disapproving of his comments, Mann on Friday again raked up the issue, this time in the state assembly, and asked him to "address the concerns" of 140 crore Indians.

On MEA's reaction, Mann asked whether he did not have a right to ask questions about foreign policy.

On Thursday, Mann had said, "Pradhan Mantri ji has gone to Ghana? Has he come back from Ghana? Will he come back today? He will be welcomed upon his return to the country."

"... He is not staying in the country where 140 crore people live. The countries that he is visiting have a population of 10,000. And he got the biggest award there. Over here, 10,000 people gather to watch the JCB machine (earth-moving machine)," Mann had said.

Participating in a debate over the resolution against the deployment of CISF personnel at the Bhakra-Nangal project during the second day of the Punjab assembly on Friday, Mann again said that the prime minister has no time to address the concerns of 140 crore Indians but has time to tour abroad.

"The MEA has reacted. Don't we have a right to ask the PM about foreign policy? Do the countries that he visits support our nation afterwards? When our relations with Pakistan deteriorated, did any country stand by us?" asked Mann.

"He visits the countries 'Magneshia, Tarveshia, Garveshia' (sic), do not know where these countries are. Pradhan Mantri sahib got the biggest award there. What is the population there? It is 9,500. I said that many people gather just to watch the JCB machine here," Mann said.

Later, while speaking to the media on Friday, Mann again asked, "Don't I have a right to question about the foreign policy that what are you going to do there? What have you done there? Tell us. Don't we have the right?"

Mann also took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.