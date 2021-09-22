In Amritsar, Punjab CM makes a brief stopover at tea stall, recites poetry

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday morning. He was accompanied by state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, and deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and OP Soni.

They also participated in the morning ritual of the departure of Guru Granth Sahib from the Akal Takht to the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, also known as Harmandir Sahib. They also visited the Durgiana temple.

Later, in a brief statement to the reporters, Channi said he will ensure justice to Panth in case of Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege.

The chief minister's cavalcade later stopped at Amritsar's famous Giani tea stall, where Channi, Sidhu and other leaders were surrounded by locals.

The video of the chief minister's brief stoppage was posted live on Sidhu's Facebook page, where the chief minister engaged in casual talk with his colleagues and even recited a poetry which sitting on a wooden stool and sipping tea after pouring it in a small bowl.

"Chalte firte hue mehtab dikhaenge tumhen, humse milna kabhi, ye Punjab dikhaenge tumhen. Chand har chhat pe hai, suraj hai har aangan me, neend se jaago, naye khwab dikhaenge tumhen (Come, I will show you moonlight walking around, will show you the real Punjab. Here, there is moon at every terrace and sun in every patio; wake up, will show you new dreams)," Channi said.

Sidhu was seen enjoying the poetry and even offered fritters to the chief minister and the locals gathered at the tea stall. He was also seen engaging in morning banter with those present in the area and clicked selfies too.

Channi, his two deputies and Sidhu reached Amritsar on Tuesday night from Delhi where they had gone to discuss the expansion of the new state Cabinet with the party's central leadership.

Channi took oath as chief minister of Punjab on Monday. The three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib is the state's first Dalit chief minister. On Sunday, after several rounds of parleys, Channi was selected for the post by the party high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

These developments came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.