Punjab farmers slam ‘red entry’ move

A raft of farmer unions in Punjab have criticised the government's decision to mark "red entries" in land records of cultivators caught burning paddy stubble in the state, hitting out a key sanction that would disallow people from selling or mortgaging the plot or availing any farm loans.

Around a dozen farmer unions have said the move unfairly penalises farmers and urged the state government to reverse the decision to clamp down on stubble fires, which are a major factor behind Delhi’s annual winter pollution scourge.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan, a prominent farmers’ body, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-run administration of turning away from earlier promises.

“Instead of addressing the problem of stubble management, the government is using pressure tactics that we will not succumb to. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann recently assured us that private biogas plants would collect stubble from paddy fields and pay farmers ₹3,000 per acre. Instead of implementing the CM’s promises, government officials are issuing threats,” he said.

Speaking to HT, Amritsar deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that they have recovered environment compensation of around ₹50,000 from 29 farmers who resorted to stubble burning. She said that they were also cancelling the Arms licence of such farmers, have started the process of marking red entries, and have initiated criminal proceedings.

Amritsar has so far reported the highest number of farm fire incidents.

A red entry against a plot on the district’s land records disallows a farmer from being able to take a loan against the plot, mortgage it or sell it. Owners of red-listed plots are also denied gun licences.

To be sure, the Punjab government has attempted to impose such sanctions earlier as well in 2022 and 2023, but reversed the plan each time.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on steps taken to prevent farm fires and on action taken against officers for allowing such incidents despite past orders to stop them, as news reports of such blazes trickled out of the agrarian state.

Punjab has reported 93 farm fires so far. It reported 36,623last year.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, convener of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, another farmer union, said, “Will the Punjab government dare to threaten industrial owners for their role in air pollution? Farmers are being unfairly blamed. This is not a wise decision.”