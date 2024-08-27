Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024
Aug 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 27, 2024, is 36.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 38.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.06 °C and 33.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 38.19 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 28, 2024
|32.13 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|35.48 °C
|Light rain
|August 30, 2024
|35.08 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 31, 2024
|31.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 1, 2024
|32.03 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 2, 2024
|34.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 3, 2024
|35.61 °C
|Scattered clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.92 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|25.22 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|24.41 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
