Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.67 °C, check weather forecast for November 2, 2024
Nov 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on November 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on November 2, 2024, is 31.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.67 °C and 36.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 3, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.27 °C and 35.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.67 °C and 36.25 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 247.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 2, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 3, 2024
|32.84 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 4, 2024
|33.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 5, 2024
|33.26 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 6, 2024
|32.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 7, 2024
|33.43 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 8, 2024
|32.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 9, 2024
|32.19 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
