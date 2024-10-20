Menu Explore
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.96 °C, check weather forecast for October 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on October 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on October 20, 2024, is 33.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 38.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, October 21, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.33 °C and 38.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.96 °C and 38.5 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 120.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 21, 2024 35.95 °C Sky is clear
October 22, 2024 34.92 °C Sky is clear
October 23, 2024 35.7 °C Sky is clear
October 24, 2024 34.82 °C Sky is clear
October 25, 2024 35.18 °C Sky is clear
October 26, 2024 35.18 °C Sky is clear
October 27, 2024 35.32 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.32 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.46 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.35 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.07 °C Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.06 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on October 20, 2024
India News, Weather Today
