Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.1 °C, check weather forecast for October 28, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on October 28, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on October 28, 2024, is 32.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.1 °C and 38.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.73 °C and 37.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.1 °C and 38.01 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 192.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 29, 2024 35.35 °C Sky is clear
October 30, 2024 33.9 °C Few clouds
October 31, 2024 35.06 °C Sky is clear
November 1, 2024 34.98 °C Sky is clear
November 2, 2024 34.77 °C Scattered clouds
November 3, 2024 33.72 °C Sky is clear
November 4, 2024 33.6 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 28, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.15 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.48 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.32 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 32.04 °C Few clouds
Delhi 29.57 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on October 28, 2024
Punjab weather update on October 28, 2024

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //