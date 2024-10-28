Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.1 °C, check weather forecast for October 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 29, 2024 35.35 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 33.9 °C Few clouds October 31, 2024 35.06 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 34.98 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 34.77 °C Scattered clouds November 3, 2024 33.72 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 33.6 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.15 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 32.04 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.57 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Punjab today, on October 28, 2024, is 32.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.1 °C and 38.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.73 °C and 37.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.With temperatures ranging between 23.1 °C and 38.01 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 192.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.