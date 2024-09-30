Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.57 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 1, 2024 42.36 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 40.31 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 39.89 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 39.65 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 40.42 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 39.93 °C Sky is clear October 7, 2024 39.62 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.8 °C Few clouds Kolkata 32.15 °C Light rain Chennai 29.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.64 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Light rain Delhi 32.45 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 30, 2024, is 39.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.57 °C and 41.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.73 °C and 43.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.With temperatures ranging between 28.57 °C and 41.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 96.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

