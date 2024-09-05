 Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.79 °C, check weather forecast for September 5, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.79 °C, check weather forecast for September 5, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on September 5, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 5, 2024, is 36.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.79 °C and 37.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, September 6, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.04 °C and 39.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.79 °C and 37.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 94.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 6, 2024 38.59 °C Sky is clear
September 7, 2024 39.54 °C Sky is clear
September 8, 2024 39.29 °C Sky is clear
September 9, 2024 39.1 °C Sky is clear
September 10, 2024 37.73 °C Sky is clear
September 11, 2024 38.45 °C Sky is clear
September 12, 2024 39.02 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 5, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.44 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.35 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.59 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.78 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.57 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.29 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 28.05 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on September 05, 2024
Punjab weather update on September 05, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
