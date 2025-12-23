Qatar Museums, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre sign 5-year agreement on cultural education initiatives for children

Qatar Museums and Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre signed a five-year agreement to develop Museum-In-Residence Education Initiatives in India and Qatar. The agreement aims to bring Qatar Museums’ innovative learning models to schools and cultural learning environments in India through the NMACC. The agreement-signing ceremony took place at the National Museum of Qatar in Doha

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM) and Nita Ambani's daughter and Director at Reliance Industries, Isha Ambani, signed the five-year strategic partnership between the NMACC and QM.

A series of Museum-in-Residence educational programmes in both India and Qatar will be established under the agreement, designed to introduce playful, museum-based learning experiences for children and provide educators with new tools to inspire creativity nationwide, according to a press release.

The chairperson of Qatar Museums, said, “Qatar Museums and NMACC, share the belief that creativity and cultural exchange are key to shaping a new generation of confident, empathetic young learners. Through this collaboration, led by Ms. Isha Ambani, a legacy of our Year of Culture with India, Qatar Museums will contribute its skills and experiences to the outstanding educational programmes of NMACC’s already robust history and everexpanding roster providing educational tools and insights, helping them extend their reach in classrooms throughout India.”

In India, NMACC will partner with Reliance Foundation (RF) to implement the programming across multiple regions, guided by QM specialists – including experts from the Dadu, Children’s Museum of Qatar – who will deliver masterclasses and hands-on mentoring.

“We are pleased to partner with Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Qatar Museums on this meaningful collaboration focused on children and education. At NMACC, we are committed to bringing global ideas to India while sharing India’s rich cultural heritage with the world and creating world-class educational experiences for young people. Both QM and NMACC believe that culture is where imagination begins, and education is where potential becomes real. Through this partnership, we aim to spark new forms of learning that empower every child to dream boldly and to learn confidently,” said Isha Ambani.