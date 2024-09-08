Quad Summit in Delaware on September 21, India to host in 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States this month, his first after assuming office for a third straight term. The trip to the US comes days after Modi visited Ukraine and Russia in the last two months.



The prime minister will attend the Quad Summit on September 21 in Wilmington, the home town of outgoing US president Joe Biden in Delaware. It is the last gathering of all the current leaders of the Quad alliance together, as both Biden and Japan's Fumio Kishida are stepping down from the office.



Biden recently announced that he will not run again for a second stint at White House. Kishida also made his plans clear of not seeking re-election as the head of Liberal Democratic Party.

US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Japan's Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi, now in his 11th year as prime minister, has been a senior leader among the four. The development assumes significance as India will be hosting the Summit in 2025.



The Delaware summit will mark 20 years of the formation of Quad alliance. Biden owns a home in Wilmington and used to travel to Washington on an Amtrak during his days as senator.



According to several media reports, the US had initially explored the Sunnylands estate in California for the summit. In 2013, then US president Barack Obama had hosted then China's newly appointed president Xi Jinping. The Chinese leader had proposed a “new model of major-country relations” under which both Washington DC and Beijing would agree to no conflict or confrontation.

PM Modi's jam-packed itinerary in US

After the Quad Summit in Delaware, PM Modi will head to New York to attend the United Nations Summit of the Future on September 22–23.

On September 22, the prime minister will address a mega community event titled ‘Modi & US’ Progress Together', on September 22 at the 16,000-seater Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island.

However, PM Modi will not address the UN General Assembly. External affairs minister S Jaishankar will address on behalf of India on September 28.



Modi's visit to the US comes months ahead of the presidential elections, where Republican candidate Donald Trump is facing Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.