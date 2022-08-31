Quiet quitting: Another CEO joins 18-hour-work debate, says ‘choices have…’

How many hours one should work every day -- the minimum hours required to keep one’s job, which is now popularly known as "quiet quitting", or 18 hours, as suggested by Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande, who, after facing flak on social media, said it was a "proxy for 'giving your all and then some'."

Social media platforms are awash with explainer videos and endless interpretations of the term “quiet quitting”, which, unlike the name suggests, doesn’t mean turning in a resignation letter. It is a newly minted moniker for doing the bare minimum of the job description. Some US workers, according to an AFP report, are embracing the concept of "quiet quitting" as they push back against what some see as the stifling trap of constant connectivity.

Edelweiss AMC CEO Radhika Gupta has also added to the raging debate saying one can choose to “work very very hard in your 20s or 30s or throughout your careers” or can choose to “strive for a more moderate pace to have time for other things”.

She, however, cautioned that “choices have consequences.”

In a LinkedIn post, Gupta said, “Hard work is an edge, without a doubt. Many high growth businesses are what they are because of sheer speed of execution, and execution is sheer hard work.”

“I call it “Chappal ghisso”

She underlined that an organization will give a hard working employee who delivers results more opportunities and quick growth than those who choose a “more moderate existence”, suggesting that the latter should be “comfortable with the consequences.”

“Decide what matters in your journey, and take the route that delivers that. And don’t worry about the bumps or nice views on someone else’s,” she added.

Deshpande, through his earlier LinkedIn post, renewed the debate on the “hustle culture” and “quiet quitting”.

He advised freshers to throw themselves into their new job and put in 18 hours for at least 4-5 years.

“I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that 'work life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla' is important,” he wrote. “It is, but not that early.”

“Don't do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it.”

