Quota to power balance: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde faces tall tasks

From restoring reservations for Maratha and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities to handling the financial situation of the government, there is no dearth of challenges awaiting newly sworn-in Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

However, the 58-year-old’s real challenge will be running the government with a powerful ally who will likely be in control of everything – from the numbers on the floor of the assembly to key departments. He will have to tread cautiously to avoid any possible perception of being a puppet chief minister.

Shinde, who became the chief minister following his rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month, will also have to find a way to restore the political reservation that the OBC community enjoyed in local self-government bodies but was set aside by the Supreme Court in March this year.

Despite sincere efforts, the MVA government comprising the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress had failed to get the apex court order reversed for the civic polls that are scheduled to be held in the second half of this year. It later initiated a survey to compile empirical data in support of the reservation.

An equally important political issue will be to provide reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education, which too was set aside by the apex court in May.

“It is a tough task as compared to OBC political reservation but with a friendly attitude of the central government following the regime change, we could expect to ensure reservation for Marathas,” a senior MLA from the rebel Sena camp, who is likely to be inducted as a minister, said on condition of anonymity.

Besides these, the Covid-19 pandemic which has reared its head again, the agrarian crisis and state finances are serious issues. Shinde and his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis, a former chief minister of the state, will have to find their way to tackle the same.

“For Shinde, having Fadnavis as his deputy will be of help because it would be easier to get the Centre’s help in handling such issues. Since we are a partner in power, it becomes our responsibility to tackle them. Any failure or goof-up on this front could affect our reputation,” a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, seeking anonymity.

The bonhomie between the duo, however, could also be in peril in case of an emergence of a major power tussle. The two sides have not yet announced the division of the portfolios.

Departments such as home, finance, cooperation, rural development and urban development are important for the control of the government. Besides, the bureaucracy may take Fadnavis more seriously due to his weightage in the central government ruled by the BJP. Even during the MVA regime in the state, the bureaucrats were not keen to do anything against Fadnavis.

According to the BJP leader quoted above, Shinde’s biggest challenge would be working under the shadow of Fadnavis and trying to outgrow him. “Since Shinde will be heading a government controlled by the BJP, he must act according to the template laid down by the party and not step out of line,” he noted.

The BJP leader, who is also a legislator, said a conflict between Fadnavis and Shinde could arise over issues and policies related to Mumbai and postings of senior administrative and police officials.

“More importantly, Shinde may have a tough time keeping his faction together as his legislators form a loose political grouping,” he admitted.

A senior Shiv Sena leader noted that the different working styles of Shinde and Fadnavis could sow the seeds of future conflict between them.

“Fadnavis is very sharp and has a good grasp over issues,” the Sena leader noted, adding that he is also known to be a quick decision-maker.

Compared to Shinde, Fadnavis had an enviable hold over the state bureaucracy and the police establishment and he has retained this despite being out of power for over two-and-half years.