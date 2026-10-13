Gem Group chairman R Veeramani booked in 7th Pocso case, 10 victims identified: Cop

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault case has registered a seventh case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, against R Veeramani, chairman of Gem Group of Companies, police said on Tuesday.

Veeramani, along with his aides Shanthi and her husband, Mahendra Simhan, was arrested on August 29, 2026. (File Photo)

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The case was registered based on a complaint received by the SIT from a victim who was a minor at the time of the alleged offence, police said.

According to the police, the survivor alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Veeramani when she was a minor few years ago at his residence in Gopalapuram in the city.

Veeramani has already been booked in six cases under the POCSO Act, with Tuesday’s case taking the total to seven.

According to an official, 10 victims have been identified so far in connection with the case, and they have come forward to file complaints against Veeramani.

Veeramani, along with his aides Shanthi and her husband, Mahendra Simhan, was arrested on August 29, 2026, in connection with allegations of sexual assault against minor girls over several years.

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{{^usCountry}} Kailash, alias Ganeshan, a former employee of Gem Group of Companies, was arrested for allegedly possessing a video showing Veeramani sexually assaulting a minor girl but failing to hand it over to the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kailash, alias Ganeshan, a former employee of Gem Group of Companies, was arrested for allegedly possessing a video showing Veeramani sexually assaulting a minor girl but failing to hand it over to the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Three vehicle drivers who allegedly transported the minor girls to Veeramani have also been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

The SIT probing the case questioned former Greater Chennai Police commissioner A Arun and his colleague, additional commissioner N Kannan, officials aware of the development said on Tuesday.

In September, the two senior IPS officers were transferred and placed on compulsory wait. An order to this effect was issued by the then secretary of the home department, K Manivasan.

Arun was serving as director of the Tamil Nadu Police Academy, while Kannan was the Coimbatore city police commissioner.

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The SIT comprises P C Thenmozhi, additional commissioner of police (Central Crime Branch); Disha Mittal, joint commissioner of police (Law and Order, Chennai West); J Mutharasi, superintendent of police; and B Geetha, deputy commissioner of police.

The SIT was formed on the orders of director general of police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and will report to Greater Chennai Police commissioner A Amalraj.