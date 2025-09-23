Patiala, Radha Soami Satsang Beas sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Tuesday met Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the New Nabha jail here, sources said. Radha Soami Satsang head Gurinder Dhillon meets Majithia in Nabha jail

Former Punjab minister Majithia, who was arrested in the disproportionate assets case, is currently in judicial custody.

The meeting lasted for about 30 minutes. The details about the conversation between the two were not known, the sources said.

After meeting Majithia, Dhillon briefly interacted with his followers who had gathered near the jail. Dhillon did not speak to the media, they said.

Tight security arrangements had been made in and around the jail ahead of Dhillon's visit.

The Vigilance Bureau had arrested Majithia on June 25 in the disproportionate assets case allegedly involving the laundering of ₹540 crore of "drug money".

On August 22, the VB had filed a chargesheet which runs into over 40,000 pages in a Mohali court in the DA case.

In the FIR registered against Majithia, the VB had claimed that preliminary investigations revealed that more than ₹540 crore of "drug money" had been laundered through several ways, and it was allegedly facilitated by Majithia.

This FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case.

In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail.

Radha Soami Satsang is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

