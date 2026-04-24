Raghav Chadha, 6 other Rajya Sabha AAP MPs merge with BJP

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha said on Friday that the two-third members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha are merging themselves with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India. MP Raghav Chadha during the Special session of Parliament (PTI)

The decision, a move to ensure retention of Rajya Sabha membership, comes days after the AAP removed him as the deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha over allegations of not raising key issues against the government and doing “soft PR” instead.

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Raghav Chadha made the announcement in a press conference two more MPs he said are part of the merger — Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak. Interestingly, Ashok Mittal is who the AAP picked as the replacement of Raghav Chadha for the Rajya Sabha deputy leader post.

The math behind the move There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha and, according to Raghav Chadha, more than two-third of them are part of the decision — a figure needed for the MPs to retain their membership in the upper house.

“They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha chairman, Chadha said, adding that the other four AAP MPs who have agreed for the move are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal.”