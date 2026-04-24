Raghav Chadha news LIVE updates: Raghav Chadha quits AAP, says 6 other MPs joining BJP to retain Rajya Sabha membership

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Raghav Chadha BJP Merger LIVE: This comes days after AAP removed Chadha as the deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Raghav Chadha BJP Merger LIVE: Raghav Chadha, along with other Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs, quit the party and merged with the BJP on Friday. This comes days after Chadha was removed as AAP's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, with the party alleging that he had failed to raise key issues against the government. Chadha, while announcing the decision, said that the two-third members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha are merging themselves with the BJP, thus exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India. ...Read More

Chadha, while announcing the decision, said that the two-third members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha are merging themselves with the BJP, thus exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India.