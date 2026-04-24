Raghav Chadha goes to BJP, as do 6 other AAP RS MPs: Why they won't lose seats, and number 7 is the key | Explained

Days after he had a public falling out with the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday left the party he co-founded, and “merged” with the Centre's ruling BJP — as did six other AAP MPs from the Upper House of Parliament. The verb “merged” is important here. Big Blow To AAP: Raghav Chadha Names 7 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Set To Merge With BJP

Had Chadha quit the AAP alone, he would have lost his Rajya Sabha membership under the anti-defection law. The general rule is that a legislator is disqualified if (s)he gives up the party membership, or votes against the party whip.

The number 7 But, under the Constitution's Tenth Schedule, a member of the Rajya Sabha is exempt from anti-defection disqualification if two-thirds of his/her party’s legislators together agree to merge with another party.

AAP has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, of which seven — meaning ⅔ — are now gone, announced Chadha, flanked by fellow RS MPs Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Kumar Mittal.

He said he had a letter of forming a bloc and merging with the BJP from another four of the AAP's Rajya Sabha members.

Thus, he listed himself, plus Mittal who had recently been made deputy leader of the AAP in the Upper House of Parliament in Chadha's place; Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, and Swati Maliwal.

The three that remain with the AAP, so far, are Sanjay Singh, Balbir Singh Seechewal, and ND Gupta.

Why could AAP not sack him? Chadha underlined the constitutional position in his post on X: “We, two-thirds of the Members of Parliament belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

The law also say that if a party sacks an MP, (s)he retains the membership; which is why the AAP did not sack Chadha as he would've remained a Rajya Sabha member while being anti-AAP, unless the party could prove his anti-party activities which is along-drawn, subjective issue to be decided by the Rajya Sabha chairperson.

The limbo, thus, could be resolved if Chadha could gather enough numbers. That he did on Friday, April 24.