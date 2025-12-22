‘No difference between BJP and RSS’: AAP's Sanjay Singh reacts to Mohan Bhagwat's remarks

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that the organisation has always functioned as a political shield for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has never criticised it, even on issues of alleged corruption or misuse of power. New Delhi, Dec 12 (ANI): AAP MP Sanjay Singh speaks in Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)(Sansad TV/ANI Grab)

Speaking to ANI, the AAP MP said, "Firstly, Sangh has always supported the BJP; they have always been connected. The RSS created the BJP. The members of RSS have consistently recognised themselves as the members of BJP, and the BJP members have always said they are related to RSS."

Questioning the organisation's neutrality, he added, "Have you ever heard the RSS speaking ill of the BJP on any issue? Even if they sell the whole country or forests, did the Sangh say anything?"

Singh further said, "They have broken up parties, filed fake cases against opposition parties. Have you ever heard Mohan Bhagwat say that the BJP does anything wrong? The BJP is including the worst of the worst corrupted people in the party; they have never criticised the party, so there is no difference between the BJP and RSS. Sangh has always hidden the crimes of the BJP and is doing the election duty for the BJP."

His remarks came after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that seeing the Sangh through the lens of the BJP would be a "huge mistake".

Addressing the 'RSS 100 Vyakhyan Mala' program in Kolkata, Bhagwat said that attempting to understand the organisation through comparisons or political lenses often leads to misunderstandings. He further said that viewing the RSS merely as another service organisation would be incorrect.

"If you want to understand 'Sangh', making comparisons will lead to misunderstandings... If you consider the 'sangh' to be just another service organisation, you'll be mistaken... Many people have a tendency to understand the 'sangh' through the lens of the BJP, which is a huge mistake," the RSS chief said.

The 100 Vyakhyanmala programme by the RSS is a series of lectures delivered by the organisation's chief, Mohan Bhagwat, as part of the RSS's centenary celebrations.