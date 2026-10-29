Rahul asks people to join ‘Chalo Dilli Ramlila March’ without worrying about police, batons

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called the November 1 “Chalo Dilli Ramlila March” against the alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision a march to save democracy, stop vote theft, and protect the Constitution, underlining that there was no need to worry about the police and lathis (batons). In a post on X, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not have “the guts” to try any of its antics.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

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Rahul Gandhi said the march is not for any political party but for India’s soul. “All the people who are fed up with [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, [Union Home Minister] Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar, all the people who want to save democracy, who want to protect the Constitution, you all come,” he said.

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He said there is only one protest, and it is for the country. “Come march with us - we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation.” He added there is no need to worry. “I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation - if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us,” he wrote. “It will be a fantastic march, and it’s a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there.”

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{{^usCountry}} There was no immediate response from the BJP and police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was no immediate response from the BJP and police. {{/usCountry}}

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Gandhi’s post in Hindi and English came as police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure people gathering at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan for the Congress-led November 1 rally demanding Kumar’s removal over the alleged irregularities in the electoral roll Special Intensive Revision (SIR) do not march towards Jantar Mantar and other restricted zones.

Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a designated protest venue, and three new sites across the city were listed for holding demonstrations, months after student protests against exam irregularities forced the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign in July. Police were accused of excesses during the Parliament march before Pradhan resigned.

Tens of thousands of people this month took to the streets in Delhi, seeking Kumar’s removal and demanding SIR’s scrapping. Authorities ordered Metro closures, Internet shutdowns, imposed prohibitory orders and deployed 40,000 security personnel to turn Delhi into a virtual fortress.

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HT on Wednesday reported the police’s Ramlila contingency plan involves top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. A gate of the Ramlila Ground has been earmarked for safe evacuation. Nearly 3,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed in and around the venue.

Nearly 150 high-definition (HD) and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled CCTV cameras will cover the area. A temporary police control room will be set up around the venue to monitor live video feeds from cameras and relay requisite directions to security personnel deployed in and around the ground.

Most of the security personnel will be equipped with body-worn cameras for capturing activities around them and use the videos as their defence in situations where allegations of mishandling, harassment and excessive force are made.

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The Delhi Police’s intelligence unit has estimated a gathering of 40,000 to 50,000 people from Delhi and other states for the rally.

The nearly 12-acre Ramlila Maidan, which can accommodate around 50,000 people, has eight entry and exit gates. One gate has been reserved for the entry and exit of VVIPs such as Rahul Gandhi and other high-profile Opposition leaders. The other will be dedicated to the movement of VIPs and senior officers from Delhi Police and other central agencies.

Parking will be available around Rajghat and Mata Sundari College, from where protesters will be asked to walk to Ramlila Ground. Nobody will be allowed to move towards the New Delhi areas.