Congress’ tally in MLC polls triggers meme fest by BJP: ‘Zero check karlo bhai’

In an X post in Hindi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “How many of the 28 seats did the Congress win? '0'. Ballot Box, resign.”

The MLC elections were held in 28 seats across four states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka – on October 23, the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

The BJP on Wednesday poked fun at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi , claiming that the Congress drew a 'zero' in the 28 MLC seats that went to polls recently, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi taunted the party for its dismal performance despite the use of paper ballots.

Which parties won the most seats in the 28 MLC elections?

Which parties won the most seats in the 28 MLC elections?

How many seats did Congress win in the 28 MLC polls?

How many seats did Congress win in the 28 MLC polls?

Why did BJP leaders mock Congress after the MLC poll results?

Why did BJP leaders mock Congress after the MLC poll results?

Shah's post carried a graphic with the text "28 mein se kitni seats jeeti" ("How many of the 28 seats did it win) and a red '0' with quotation marks, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

She also shared a graphic with the text "Rahul, Zoom In" and "You lost on Ballot Paper also", showing a hand pinching two fingers close together, with a tiny glittery object on the upper finger.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on X, "Aryabhatta invented 0 to count the number of seats Congress won."

The use of ballot paper is a key demand of the opposition parties in their campaign against electronic voting machines (EVMs).

In front of him is a board reading "MLC Election Result: Congress - 0", next to a ballot box with a sad, teary face.

The illustration showed a man in a white kurta-pyjama, seen from behind, sitting on a ledge and holding a placard reading "Ballot Box, resign".

Union minister Piyush Goyal posted a meme showing Rahul Gandhi at a fuel pump with the caption "Zero Check Karlo Bhai!". The fuel dispensers in the image displayed "0.00" against the four states that went to polls.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Congress got 0 seats in the elections to 28 MLC seats held using ballot papers! The problem is neither the EVM, nor the Election Commission, nor the ballot paper... The problem is the Congress' anarchist policy, intent of corruption, and failed and directionless leadership!"

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The national convenor of the BJP's media cell, Ashish Usha Agarwal, said, "Congress spent years blaming EVMs and demanding a return to ballot papers. Well, the ballot papers are here and so is the reality check! In 28 MLC seats across four major states, Congress' tally is ZERO!"

"Turns out, changing the voting machine won't fix a party that has lost its political direction. Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress has found a way to turn every excuse into another embarrassment," Agarwal said.

"The problem was never EVM vs ballot paper. The real problem is Rahul Gandhi vs electoral victory!" he added.

Union minister Annpurna Devi reposted Modi's post on X with the comment "Zero" along with a laughing emoji.

The comments came soon after the prime minister taunted the Congress for its dismal show in the MLC elections despite the use of paper ballots.

"MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?" Modi posted on X.