INDIA bloc files petition in Supreme Court over SIR voter deletions, plea likely to be heard tomorrow

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with 10 leaders of the INDIA bloc filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India on the issue of discrepancies in deletion of voters and other related issues linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The petition names ECI along with CEC Gyanesh and the other two commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as respondents. (PTI)

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The much anticipated petition was filed by Gandhi along with Congress president and Rajya Sabha leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party President and MP Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi, MCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule and Indian Muslim Union League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Bashir.

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The petition has been filed through advocate S Prasanna and names ECI along with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the other two commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as respondents.

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Deep Dive What is the INDIA bloc asking the Supreme Court to do over SIR voter deletions? The petition asks the court to summon records related to the Election Commission’s decisions during the Special Intensive Revision and order an independent probe into alleged discrepancies in voter deletions. Who filed the petition against the Election Commission over the SIR process? Rahul Gandhi and 10 other INDIA bloc leaders filed the petition. It names the Election Commission, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as respondents. When is the Supreme Court expected to hear the INDIA bloc’s SIR petition? The petition was expected to be heard on Tuesday. The Chief Justice had said matters concerning the SIR were scheduled for hearing that day.

{{^usCountry}} The petition seeks to raise discrepancies of voter deletions during SIR and requires the Supreme Court to summon all records concerning the decisions taken by the ECI and conduct an independent probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition seeks to raise discrepancies of voter deletions during SIR and requires the Supreme Court to summon all records concerning the decisions taken by the ECI and conduct an independent probe. {{/usCountry}}

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The petition is likely to be heard on Tuesday.