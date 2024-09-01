Rahul Gandhi blasts Modi govt after attacks on Muslims over beef suspicion: ‘We will not tolerate’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday blasted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following two recent incidents of violence targeting Muslims over suspicion of beef consumption. Taking to the social media platform X, Gandhi shared his concerns about what he perceives as a growing atmosphere of fear and lawlessness under the current government. Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP government over attacks on Muslims. (ANI)

“Those who have climbed the ladder of power by using hatred as a political weapon are continuously establishing the reign of fear across the country,” the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha wrote on X.

“Hateful elements hidden in the form of mobs are openly spreading violence, challenging the rule of law,” he added, posting screenshots of videos from both incidents.

On August 28, a 72-year-old man was assaulted on a train in Maharashtra's Thane after being accused of carrying beef.

Ashraf Ali Syed Hussain, a resident of Jalgaon, was travelling on the Dhule CSMT Express when a dispute over a seat quickly escalated to a group of men accusing Hussain of carrying beef in two containers. In the viral videos, the men are seen questioning Hussain about two containers of meat that he was carrying, before kicking and slapping him.

The police have identified six people allegedly involved in the assault and arrested three of them. They face multiple charges, including unlawful assembly, rioting, and criminal intimidation.

Migrant worker killed in Charkhi Dadri

The second incident took place in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri on August 27, when a migrant worker named Sabir Malik was beaten to death by members of a cow vigilante group. Malik, originally from West Bengal, was lured to a shop under the pretence of selling empty plastic bottles. There, he was accused of eating beef and thrashed mercilessly, resulting in his death.

Seven individuals, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with Malik's murder.

Also Read | Haryana CM says migrant worker's murder over suspicion of eating beef not 'mob lynching': ‘Who can stop them?’

Rahul Gandhi alleged that these "miscreants" have been emboldened by the BJP government, leading to an increase in violence against minorities.

“These miscreants have got a free hand from the BJP government, that is why they have got the courage to do this. Attacks on minorities, especially Muslims, are continuing and the government machinery is watching as a mute spectator,” Gandhi said.

"The rule of law must be established by taking the strictest action against such anarchic elements. Any attack on the communal unity of India and the rights of Indians is an attack on the Constitution, which we will not tolerate at all. No matter how much effort BJP makes, we will win this historic battle to unite India against hatred," he added.