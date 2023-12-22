Rahul Gandhi 'enjoying' the act quite unfortunate: Govt on V-P mimicry row

Union minister Arjun Meghwal on Friday criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he weighed in on the ongoing controversy over the mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar by a TMC lawmaker. Meghwal said that the former Congress president recording the entire act on his mobile phone and “enjoying it is quite unfortunate”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

Referring to the video widely circulated on social media, the minister alleged that Gandhi also participated in the act by answering to TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who was seen derisively mimicking the Rajya Sabha chairman's mannerisms.

“Watch the video. He (Banerjee) asks something to which Gandhi even answers ‘I am from Lok Sabha’. This means he was participating and enjoying,” Meghawal said at a press conference, calling it an unfortunate incident.

“Congress believes that it is only their right to govern. They think that the Vice President should be the one nominated by them... They cannot stand PM Modi, President of India Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. It is their mentality to insult the Dalit, farmers and the backward classes,” Meghwal added.

The mimicry controversy erupted after suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs, was seen mimicking Dhankhar as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filmed him on his phone.

Dhankhar later said he would not tolerate any insult to Parliament and the post of vice president which he holds and expressed deep anguish over the incident.

"I do not care about myself. If someone insults me, I bear it, I will swallow it. But I will never tolerate that I have not been able to protect the dignity of the post I hold. It is my job to protect the dignity of this House, it is my duty to protect the dignity of the post," the chairman said.

He also questioned the silence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in the upper house, on the matter.

"Such a big incident has happened, the dignity of the post has diminished, the farmer community has been dishonoured, my caste has been insulted and you are silent, your president is silent," he added.

Responding to the controversy, Kharge said castes should not be dragged into every issue and wondered if he should rake up his Dalit origins every time he is not allowed to speak in the Rajya Sabha.

"I am not allowed to speak in the Rajya Sabha often. Should I say it is because I am a Dalit?" he asked.

Kharge said one should not incite people outside Parliament in the name of caste by talking about it inside the House.

"I felt very bad. If everyone brings up his caste every time and says his or her caste is affected.... My caste is always affected. I am not allowed to speak. Whatever questions I raise, I do not get an answer. We wanted to speak, Chidambaram, Vaiko, others were there and rose to speak but all their (BJP) members started slogan shouting," the Congress chief said.